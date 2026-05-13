Rare Times King Charles Dabbled In Having Facial Hair

For much of his royal career, including his record-breaking 64-year tenure as the Prince of Wales, King Charles III has typically kept his face clean-shaven. This, it seems, was partially at the behest of his mother, the late Queen Elizabeth II, who famously wasn't a fan of facial hair. However, there were some rare instances where Charles dabbled in growing his out, to mixed results.

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The future King's brief love affair with facial hair largely took place in the mid-1970s, when he would have been serving in the Royal Navy. Then-Prince Charles even sported a full beard at certain points, as seen in the above photo on the left, which was taken at the Badminton Horse Trials in 1976. He also experimented with a standalone-mustache look, as seen in the photo on the right, which was taken during the 250th anniversary service for the Order of the Bath at Westminster Abbey in 1975.

Charles' more rugged look from his military days seems to be a particular favorite among royal watchers, with plenty of users on social media remarking that he should have kept his full beard. (The mustache, meanwhile, has less of a fanbase.) Frankly, the photos of a bearded Charles should also definitively put an end to the nasty rumors surrounding Prince Harry's "true" parentage. As one user on Reddit humorously commented in response to a separate photo of a bearded Charles serving in the Navy, "Harry is 100% his, haha."