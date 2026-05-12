Simone Biles And Jonathan Owens' PDA Moments, Caught On Camera
Even though Simone Biles went on hiatus from elite gymnastics at the end of 2024, she did not fade from the limelight. Ever since her public announcement that she was dating NFL player Jonathan Owens, the couple has been very open about their love and romance. In fact, several of their cute interactions have been caught on camera throughout the years.
The couple began dating in 2020 after matching on a dating app. Biles and Owens dated for approximately two years before getting engaged in 2022. They married in 2023 and have remained each other's biggest cheerleaders ever since, often showing up at each other's events and making dedicated Instagram posts of support. Though the era of #couplegoals may be over, Biles and Owens continue to show us why the hashtag started.
Pre-game kisses are a ritual
Jonathan Owens has played for multiple NFL teams, and Simone Biles has appeared each time in the appropriate (and sometimes tacky) team garb. Thus, almost like a winning ritual, the couple has been photographed multiple times sharing a pre-game kiss, as in this image of Owens in his Chicago Bears uniform kissing Biles before the game against the Green Bay Packers on December 7, 2025. As for Biles, gymnastics often bars non-staff or competing gymnasts from the floor, so it makes sense why there are no photos of the couple before Biles performs her routines.
Courtside closeness at a Chicago Bulls game
Aside from the pre-game smooches, Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens have also dialed up the PDA at other public sporting events. The couple held hands at a Chicago Bulls game in 2024 and eventually shared a quick kiss after being gifted custom jerseys featuring their last names. On the subject of last names, the Olympic gymnast did legally change her name to include Owens while continuing to use her maiden name as a public figure.
Holding hands at the Kentucky Derby
The online phrase "maximize your joint slay" couldn't be better personified than by Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens on the red carpet. For instance, they looked especially cute with their coordinated lavender garments for the 2025 Kentucky Derby. Even cuter, perhaps, was their playful banter on the red carpet over whether the patterns in Owens' suit jacket was paisley or floral, as captured by Yahoo Sports.
Jonathan Owens being a good husband at the ESPYS
If people needed any more evidence of Jonathan Owens' dedication to his wife, Simone Biles, then look no further than his behavior at the 2025 ESPYS. Owens went viral for showing his support by bending down to fix her dress from getting tangled in her shoes. Biles then went on to win two awards (Best Female Athlete and Best Championship Performance), thanking Owens in her speech. The award for best performance specifically highlighted her incredible comeback at the 2024 Paris Olympics, where she reclaimed the coveted gold medal in the Women's All-Around.
Getting cozy at the 2026 Winter Olympics
Speaking of the Olympics, Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens both got to enjoy the 2026 Winter Games on the civilian side. The couple cozied up with each other at several Team USA competitions, including the Men's Hockey Team Quarterfinals and several figure skating competitions. The couple also appeared in some special programming as part of Biles' position as a Laureus ambassador. As of writing, it's still unclear whether Biles will return to gymnastics for the 2028 Olympic Games, but one can expect that Owens will be there to cheer her on, just as he did for the Paris Games.
Simone Biles' Instagram has some of their cutest moments
For true Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens fans, perhaps the best place to find photos of the couple is Biles' Instagram. The Olympian has shared multiple pics of herself and Owens through the years, including this candid photo of them in matching pajamas wishing people a happy holiday. While Owens has his own photos of the pair on his personal Instagram, based on Biles' collab posts with the NFL, clearly she is the shutterbug of the pair.