Simone Biles And Jonathan Owens' PDA Moments, Caught On Camera

Even though Simone Biles went on hiatus from elite gymnastics at the end of 2024, she did not fade from the limelight. Ever since her public announcement that she was dating NFL player Jonathan Owens, the couple has been very open about their love and romance. In fact, several of their cute interactions have been caught on camera throughout the years.

The couple began dating in 2020 after matching on a dating app. Biles and Owens dated for approximately two years before getting engaged in 2022. They married in 2023 and have remained each other's biggest cheerleaders ever since, often showing up at each other's events and making dedicated Instagram posts of support. Though the era of #couplegoals may be over, Biles and Owens continue to show us why the hashtag started.