Simone Biles Might Go For Gold At The 2028 L.A. Olympics After All

It's a comeback story worthy of a Disney movie: After exiting the 2020 Tokyo Games out of concern for her health, Simone Biles came out to the 2024 Paris Olympics with a vengeance. As of August 4, the world champion gymnast had won gold medals in the team and all-around competitions along with gold on individual vault, making her the most decorated person ever to compete in the sport. Proving she's the GOAT in more ways than one, Biles even threw some shade on Donald Trump, tweaking his racially tinged comment about "black jobs." And she might not be done yet!

Advertisement

Following Biles' triumph on vault, reporters asked her if she would be competing at the 2028 Olympic Games in L.A. Per The U.S. Sun, she said, "Never say never. The next Olympics is at home, so you just never know." Still, Biles acknowledged, "I am getting really old," and it is the sad truth. At 27, Biles is the oldest member of the "Golden Girls" (the official team nickname), and most women's gymnasts are more than ready to move on by that time. L.A. would be her fourth Olympics , a huge feat for any gymnast, particularly a top-level athlete. (Uzbekistan's Oksana Chusovitina appeared in eight Games between 1992 and 2021, but she was well past medal contention after the first few appearances.) Even Shannon Miller, whose medal count Biles topped, was ready to stop after two Olympics.

Advertisement