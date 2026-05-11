Bonnie Tyler Was A Fashion Icon In The '80s & '90s: Photos Of Her Best Looks
As Bonnie Tyler recovers from emergency surgery in Portugal, her fans all over the world are hoping for a quick recovery so she can return to performing. "Believe it or not, I was a shy little girl, so how on earth I got to where I am now is a bit of a journey," the legendary singer admitted to the BBC in 2023. Tyler added that even after so many live performances, she has yet to say no to her biggest hit. "People often ask if I get fed up with singing 'Total Eclipse,' but of course I don't," she said. "I love it. I do a lot of the old and some of the new. I'm proud of all the songs I had success with. I'm enjoying the ride. I'm not retiring."
Tyler was a fashion icon in the '80s and '90s, two inimitable style eras. Notably, the Welsh singer had a lot of inspiration to choose from: The time of leg warmers, plaid preppy wear, acid-washed jeans, and nylon parachute pants gave way to grunge, cargo pants, and hip-hop gear. The most iconic red-carpet looks of the 1980s included Cher's barely-there Bob Mackie Oscars gown and Michael Jackson's sequined jacket.
Not surprisingly for such a dynamic performer, Tyler has always preferred to stick to edgier outfits when performing on stage; leather, studs, form-fitting dresses, and tight pants. In her early years, the "Have You Ever Seen the Rain?" hitmaker's big hair could practically be seen from space. She's experimented with other style choices and made them work too. Even in her seventies, she refuses to settle into grandmacore — the pic above is from one of her recent concerts. Here are some of Tyler's best looks from her formative years.
Bonnie Tyler was lovely in leather
For a screening of the futuristic 1984 film "Giorgio Moroder's Metropolis," Bonnie Tyler arrived in perfect punk style in an off-the-shoulder leather top with daring peekaboo straps paired with a heart pendant on a leather chain. This being the '80s, the "Holding Out for a Hero" hitmaker had to make sure each feathered hair was in place too (mousse and gel were a staple in every bathroom at the time). And, of course, pink blush and lipstick were totally de rigueur back then.
Bonnie Tyler's star was (diamond) studded
The 1984 Grammy Awards ceremony was a spectacular night featuring several powerhouse performances. Among the singers who took the stage was Bonnie Tyler, who was up for the best pop vocal performance, female category, but ultimately lost out to Irene Cara's hit "Flashdance (What a Feeling)." She performed her nominated song, "Total Eclipse of the Heart," in a rhinestone-studded leather minidress and stilettos, which perfectly reflected the dark nature of the song. As TIME put it, in 2024, "Tyler sings 'Total Eclipse' the only way one can: As if her big, poofy, totally-'80s wall of hair was on fire."
Bonnie Tyler nailed the mixed-fabric look
Bonnie Tyler has never been afraid to stand out — or to experiment with new trends for that matter. In 1988, she attended the Diamond Awards Festival in Antwerp, Belgium, a music event featuring such artists as A-ha, Bananarama, Donna Summer, Roy Orbison, and The Bangles. For the occasion, she chose a satin-y top with a leather collar, a fun pairing of two classic '80s materials. Tyler also sported a very era-specific frost job on her signature mop of curls. She kept her jewelry minimal — oversized earrings and a pair of bracelets — proving that less can indeed be more.
Bonnie Tyler embraced cowgirl chic
In a switch from her usual leather look, Bonnie Tyler went for a cowgirl aesthetic for her performance at the Golden Rose Festival in Montreux, Switzerland, around 1986. The popularity of the 1980 John Travolta movie "Urban Cowboy" helped usher in a cowboy-chic style trend, and even city slickers turned out in Ralph Lauren denims and python-trimmed boots. Even today, variants such as the coastal cowgirl trend pop up every year or two. But it's unlikely we'll ever go back to the over-the-top look Tyler perfected back then.
Bonnie Tyler knew how to rock a leather jacket
While posing in Munich, Germany, in 1990, Bonnie Tyler proved that sometimes the right jacket can make a whole outfit. The Grammy nominee chose an oversized black leather jacket with white detailing, pairing it with tight black pants and her signature pouffy hair to allow the eye-catching piece to really speak for itself. Although her hair was loud, the pared-back nature of the rest of her ensemble — including minimal jewelry — made this super cool jacket the focus.
Bonnie Tyler brought the glitter
Maybe she should have been singing "Turn around, bright dress." For a 1986 concert, Bonnie Tyler embodied the fashion of the time with both her wild hair and outfit. There was no such thing as subtlety in this particular era; shoulder pads were sky-high, jewelry was worn in multiples, and sequins sparkled both day and night. The Welsh singer would have been just as appropriate strolling down a city street in this dress as she was performing on stage in it. The blousy fit and three-quarter length sleeves were also typical of the time.
White looked anything but plain on Bonnie Tyler
In 1986, Bonnie Tyler took a moment to lounge seductively while in Hannover, Germany, showing off her chic, all-white outfit in the process. Perfectly paired with a gold belt, matching gold jewelry, her signature bouffant hairdo, and classic red nails, the "Holding out for a Hero" hitmaker looked completely at home next to the unfortunately also era-specific vertical blinds. Naturally, though, Tyler doesn't require the ideal setting or even a complementary carpet to look like a total rock star.
Bonnie Tyler was effortlessly cool in menswear
Although she's most well-known for her sweeping, awe-inspiring love songs, Bonnie Tyler isn't afraid to experiment with her more masculine side. In 1988, the Welsh singer struck a pose in a pair of jeans, a navy blazer, a white shirt, and a matching tie with dangling navy triangle earrings and big hair giving the edgy ensemble some feminine flair. Her confidence really sells this particular look, which was a bit of a risk but clearly paid off and then some.
Bonnie Tyler was the epitome of '80s glamor in another all-white ensemble
While belting out her hit song "Holding out for a Hero" on "Top of the Pops" in 1984, Bonnie Tyler looked like the epitome of '80s glamor in a strapless top with metal detailing, a pair of matching white pants and gloves, and complementary gold jewelry. It was the kind of outfit that made it easier for her to move about the stage with abandon, and Tyler seized the opportunity to make a statement with both her signature vocals and a memorable look that would arguably still work today.
Bonnie Tyler's goth look was still super sleek
By 1999, Bonnie Tyler had bid farewell to her big hair and traded it for the straightened platinum 'do she still favors today. The singer lost none of her edginess, however, as seen in this 1999 pic, which was taken at a concert in Germany. Tyler took the stage in an all-black ensemble consisting of a tank top, jeans, a long lace coat, and a chain belt that was totally typical of the era. Proving that everything old is new again, a few years ago the "girly goth" trend reinvented the '90s grunge style.