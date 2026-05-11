Bonnie Tyler Was A Fashion Icon In The '80s & '90s: Photos Of Her Best Looks

As Bonnie Tyler recovers from emergency surgery in Portugal, her fans all over the world are hoping for a quick recovery so she can return to performing. "Believe it or not, I was a shy little girl, so how on earth I got to where I am now is a bit of a journey," the legendary singer admitted to the BBC in 2023. Tyler added that even after so many live performances, she has yet to say no to her biggest hit. "People often ask if I get fed up with singing 'Total Eclipse,' but of course I don't," she said. "I love it. I do a lot of the old and some of the new. I'm proud of all the songs I had success with. I'm enjoying the ride. I'm not retiring."

Tyler was a fashion icon in the '80s and '90s, two inimitable style eras. Notably, the Welsh singer had a lot of inspiration to choose from: The time of leg warmers, plaid preppy wear, acid-washed jeans, and nylon parachute pants gave way to grunge, cargo pants, and hip-hop gear. The most iconic red-carpet looks of the 1980s included Cher's barely-there Bob Mackie Oscars gown and Michael Jackson's sequined jacket.

Not surprisingly for such a dynamic performer, Tyler has always preferred to stick to edgier outfits when performing on stage; leather, studs, form-fitting dresses, and tight pants. In her early years, the "Have You Ever Seen the Rain?" hitmaker's big hair could practically be seen from space. She's experimented with other style choices and made them work too. Even in her seventies, she refuses to settle into grandmacore — the pic above is from one of her recent concerts. Here are some of Tyler's best looks from her formative years.