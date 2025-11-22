The Most Iconic Red Carpet Looks Of The 1980s

If acid washed jeans, shoulder pads, and anything neon makes you want to blast Duran Duran music and dance, you are probably an '80s baby. Remembered by many as one of the most fun decades for fashion, the trends ranged from playful to power player and preppy to punk. Inspiration could always be found in magazines, movies, and MTV, but some of the most iconic fashion moments of the '80s appeared on the red carpet. This was where the stars pulled out all the stops with looks so unforgettable that we still talk about them today.

Big, bold, and in your face, the '80s vibe was the antithesis of today's quiet luxury trends. The over-the-top fashions were a reflection of the "more is more" decade, and we couldn't get enough. "The 1980s were about extravagance, excess, and expression," revered fashion journalist, the late André Leon Talley said (via Hello!). "People wanted to be seen." That included celebrities who turned the red carpets into catwalks. Many served as muses for the designers of the decade, catapulting them from obscurity into household names. Madonna helped bring Jean Paul Gaultier to the forefront of '80s fashion when he designed her thrift store style in the hit film "Desperately Seeking Susan," while Bob Mackie was the man behind Cher's most eye-popping '80s outfits. By now we know that everything is cyclical, and elements of the '80s have made encore performances over the years, but these '80s celebrity red carpet moments are still one of a kind.