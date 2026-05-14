Kris Jenner's Bob Makeover Proved Women Over 60 Can Still Have Great Hair
Momager Kris Jenner is one of those celebs whose age-defying looks have everyone talking, and for good reason. While it's common knowledge that Jenner's had her fair share of cosmetic surgeries to defy Father Time, she's also been taking good care of her hair and hasn't shied away from trying new things now and then. In March 2025, the reality TV star had everyone talking when she debuted a new hairstyle on Instagram. Jenner, then 69, had traded in her famous pixie cut for a chic, slicked-back bob, and she pulled it off effortlessly, proving that your age doesn't have to hold you back when it comes to styling your hair in exciting, new ways. "I'm loving this new hair gorgeous," one fan commented. Others noted that Jenner's new haircut made her look just like her daughter, Kim Kardashian, whose own hair transformations over the years have also turned heads.
"The Kardashians" star surprised fans with another new 'do later that very same year. In October 2025, she had the internet talking when Jenner debuted a platinum blonde bob while attending a Shark Beauty event. Her hairstylist, Chris Appleton, interviewed the Hollywood icon at the event, and naturally, the two discussed her new hair. "I like it. It's just fun to switch it up. You know, to like, be blonde. All you blondes out there, you might have more fun," Jenner quipped, per Us Weekly. The momager added that she enjoyed sporting a different hairstyle from time to time, admitting that her pixie cut had become a little boring. "I wore that black pixie for so long, you know, I couldn't look at it anymore," Jenner confessed. "I'm sure my kids are excited that I tried something new."
Kris Jenner knows which hairstyles work for older women
Credit where it's due; Kris Jenner knows how to style her hair in a way that complements her features. It helps to have a personal hairstylist, of course, and it's clear that hers knows what they're doing. Aging women need to take a little more care when it comes to choosing how they style their hair, lest they end up making themselves look older than they really are. Luckily, there are many gorgeous haircuts for older women. The reality star opting for a bob was clearly a smart choice, and, as it turns out, many experts recommend older women wear this hairstyle to look their best.
"Long hair drags the eyes down, emphasizing drooping facial features," New York City-based hairstylist Carrie Butterworth told Prevention. "A shorter cut is a non-surgical facelift that draws the eye away from facial imperfections." Likewise, stylist Andreas Wild told Vogue that hairstyles that frame your face can also do wonders to turn back the clock, softening features. "Many of my clients who are in their 50s and above opt for a fringe or soft pieces around the face to soften it — some have even suggested that getting a fringe has saved them from getting various tweakments, giving them the glow they were looking for with a simple hair revamp," he noted.
This doesn't mean that long hair is taboo when you're older; you just have to style it right. Long, curly hair looks great when you add some layers, as Butterworth advised Prevention. For those with thick hair, long locks can still look great when you're Jenner's age. Hairstylist Edgar Parra confirmed that styling it right is the secret — just opt for shoulder-length tresses (or longer) and layer accordingly.