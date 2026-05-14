Kris Jenner's Bob Makeover Proved Women Over 60 Can Still Have Great Hair

Momager Kris Jenner is one of those celebs whose age-defying looks have everyone talking, and for good reason. While it's common knowledge that Jenner's had her fair share of cosmetic surgeries to defy Father Time, she's also been taking good care of her hair and hasn't shied away from trying new things now and then. In March 2025, the reality TV star had everyone talking when she debuted a new hairstyle on Instagram. Jenner, then 69, had traded in her famous pixie cut for a chic, slicked-back bob, and she pulled it off effortlessly, proving that your age doesn't have to hold you back when it comes to styling your hair in exciting, new ways. "I'm loving this new hair gorgeous," one fan commented. Others noted that Jenner's new haircut made her look just like her daughter, Kim Kardashian, whose own hair transformations over the years have also turned heads.

"The Kardashians" star surprised fans with another new 'do later that very same year. In October 2025, she had the internet talking when Jenner debuted a platinum blonde bob while attending a Shark Beauty event. Her hairstylist, Chris Appleton, interviewed the Hollywood icon at the event, and naturally, the two discussed her new hair. "I like it. It's just fun to switch it up. You know, to like, be blonde. All you blondes out there, you might have more fun," Jenner quipped, per Us Weekly. The momager added that she enjoyed sporting a different hairstyle from time to time, admitting that her pixie cut had become a little boring. "I wore that black pixie for so long, you know, I couldn't look at it anymore," Jenner confessed. "I'm sure my kids are excited that I tried something new."