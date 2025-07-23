Celebs Whose Age-Defying Looks Had Everyone Talking

Being in the spotlight can be daunting, in the sense that one's popularity is often hinged on their appearance. The industry can notoriously be unkind to those who age, especially women. But for a handful of A-listers, they've been given the good fortune of what folks around these parts call: reverse aging. And whether it's from good genes or a good plastic surgeon (or even a time travel machine), we'd like to know their secret to aging like fine wine.

For some, like Halle Berry and Shakira, it's all about a healthy lifestyle and a good workout regimen. For others, like Simon Cowell and Kris Jenner, previous Botox usage or plastic surgery seem to be their go-to wrinkle reversers. And then there's always the rare few, like Vera Wang and Thomas Brodie-Sangston, who, no matter what they do, seemingly will never look their age. No matter what the reason is, these celebrities have turned heads because of their age-defying appearance.