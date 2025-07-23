Celebs Whose Age-Defying Looks Had Everyone Talking
Being in the spotlight can be daunting, in the sense that one's popularity is often hinged on their appearance. The industry can notoriously be unkind to those who age, especially women. But for a handful of A-listers, they've been given the good fortune of what folks around these parts call: reverse aging. And whether it's from good genes or a good plastic surgeon (or even a time travel machine), we'd like to know their secret to aging like fine wine.
For some, like Halle Berry and Shakira, it's all about a healthy lifestyle and a good workout regimen. For others, like Simon Cowell and Kris Jenner, previous Botox usage or plastic surgery seem to be their go-to wrinkle reversers. And then there's always the rare few, like Vera Wang and Thomas Brodie-Sangston, who, no matter what they do, seemingly will never look their age. No matter what the reason is, these celebrities have turned heads because of their age-defying appearance.
Madonna's style keeps her young and chic
Madonna's ever-changing look is part of the singer's appeal, but her ageless appearance sparked concern among her fans. People find her unnaturally fuller cheeks and lips to be unrecognizable, while plastic surgeons say it's a sure sign she's visiting their offices. Part of her youthful appearance also has to do with her style — let's face it, she is the "Material Girl." Her wardrobe is playful and boundless, which resonates with many of this decade's trends, as much as it did when Madonna was wearing cone bras and layers of lace in the '80s.
Shakira will be belly dancing well into her 80s
From the looks of it, you would never guess Shakira's debut album came out in 1991 (albeit, she was only 14 years old). Even approaching 50, however, the "Waka Waka" singer looks incredibly youthful. Her hip-shaking 2025 Grammys performance was a reminder to her peers in the audience and the millions of viewers at home that Shakira will never age. We credit her forever young appearance to 50% her trademark, long wavy hair, and 50% her abs. Shakira's trainer, Anna Kaiser, told Us Weekly that strength training and dance cardio workouts, a nutrient-rich diet, and good sleeping patterns contribute to the singer's toned look.
Lenny Kravitz has been effortlessly cool for decades
Due to his lifelong admiration for retro, bohemian style, it's hard to tell what decade of Lenny Kravitz you are looking at when you see a photo of him. The musician's perpetually sharp jaw and defined biceps are another reason why one may mistake modern-day Kravitz — in his 60s — for a 20-something. Kravitz's ageless, smooth skin seems to run in the family. Speaking to Vogue in 2020, he told the outlet, "My grandfather lived up into his 90s, and he had a thirst for life, for learning, for growing, and I think I've inherited that from him." Besides winning the genetic lottery, he also mentioned physical and mental wellbeing's positive effect on aging.
Plastic surgeons think Tom Cruise's young appearance is (Mission) Impossible
The only difference between Tom Cruise in 1986's "Top Gun" and 2022's "Top Gun: Maverick" is his character's Navy Officer rank going from a lieutenant to a captain. His face looks relatively the same, despite 36 years between the two movies. That is one of the reasons why fans think Cruise has had plastic surgery. While the actor has aged well naturally, doctors in the industry believe that his cheeks and jawline show signs of some cosmetic enhancements, per the Daily Mail. But the wrinkles around his eyes, mouth, and on his forehead are proof that he hasn't done anything too drastic.
Kris Jenner's taut face isn't fooling her followers
"Momager" Kris Jenner went Viral, with a capital V, in May 2025 after she posted a flawless — and we mean flawless — photo on Instagram. Whether it was her recent, unspecified cosmetic work (per Page Six) or the airbrush effect in Photoshop (or both), Jenner looked younger in the post than she did on the first season of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." Fans in the comments couldn't stop mentioning how much she looks like her daughter, Kim Kardashian. Others were hoping she'd name-drop her plastic surgeon. Suffice it to say, the Benjamin Button effect has clearly claimed its next victim.
Vera Wang in part credits work ethic for stopping the clock
While Vera Wang hasn't confirmed whether she has undergone any cosmetic procedures, the natural aging process has seemingly disregarded her (there is about a 25-year difference between the photos above). It's hard to believe she's not using a magic potion of some kind. After sharing a photo featuring her killer abs on Instagram in 2020, Wang explained her secret is "work, sleep, a vodka cocktail, not much sun." She told Page Six, "I think keeping busy is the best antidote [for] good health," but she also never turns down McDonald's and a cream-filled donut from Dunkin'.
Simon Cowell insists he has never had a facelift
There's nothing wrong with a little Botox, but talent competition host Simon Cowell knows he went overboard with the fillers, telling The Sun in 2022 that he didn't have them anymore. Over the years, Cowell's drastic transformation has left him unrecognizable, yet he remains fairly youthful, maybe too youthful. He denied having a facelift to The Mirror in 2023, but a May 2025 Instagram video tells a different story — one that got such a reaction that he had to shut off the comment section. Even if the "America's Got Talent" judge hasn't fully committed to going under the knife, the lack of movement on his forehead and eyes suggests Cowell could have another anti-aging trick.
Halle Berry's backyard activities bring out her inner child
Halle Berry let us all know that we're not too grown to have fun on a trampoline in a video on Instagram in June 2025. The actor showed off her flawless skin and toned body in a black swimsuit, leaving her followers drooling in the comments. Berry is truly aging like fine wine, but that doesn't mean she doesn't work hard to maintain her athletic physique. Opening up about menopause with Women's Health, the "Catwoman" star said she has traded in her daily cardio to focus on building muscle, asserting "it's necessary for this stage of life."
Thomas Brodie-Sangster is frozen in time
And the award for defying all signs of aging goes to: Thomas Brodie-Sangster! We're not sure what kind of sorcery Brodie-Sangster is using to look like a teenager, but unbelievably, he is well into his 30s (the photos above are 17 years apart). For proof of how young he looks, a Threads user posted a side-by-side photo of the "Love Actually" actor and Sean Connery both at the age of 34. Even Brodie-Sangster's mustache in "The Queen's Gambit" couldn't age him. During a Cambridge Union Q&A, Brodie-Sangster was asked for his "secret to eternal youth." He replied: "Erm, I don't know, genes?" He added, "People always ask me that."