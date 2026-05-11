'Full Of Joy': Savannah Guthrie Announces Fun Career Victory Amid Her Very Difficult Year

The world watched in horror as "Today" host Savannah Guthrie's already difficult year took a terrifying turn when her mom was reported missing in February. In April, she returned to "Today" amid her ongoing family tragedy after a months-long hiatus. While life will likely never go back to normal for Guthrie, returning to work surely provided a bit of much needed stability for her. Now, a new career endeavor might be bringing her something else she's in dire need of: a bit of joy.

On May 11, the titular host of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" appeared alongside Guthrie on "Today" as the pair of hosts let fans in on an interesting new development they're embarking on together. "This is very exciting, I have a big announcement to make," Fallon explained (per "Today"). He added, "We've been developing Wordle as a game show for the past two-and-a-half years with The New York Times, and it's official — we are making Wordle Game Show with our host, Savannah Guthrie."

The daily word puzzle that inspired the forthcoming series came out in 2021, and by the following year, its name was the most-searched word in the world and in the United States on Google. It's safe to assume that the game show version of this beloved puzzle game will have quite a few fans. Plus, this will surely provide some welcome excitement for Guthrie.