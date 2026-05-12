Celebs Who Were Hospitalized While Filming
The glossy final film cuts we see on screen hardly portray the grueling hard work that goes into producing them, especially on the part of actors, many of whom are willing to put their lives on the line to make good cinema. From high-intensity action sequences to celebs who lost weight for a role, actors have been known to push themselves above and beyond their physical limits to make for believable characterizations. Even if it means making a trip to the hospital afterward.
Taking on unbelievable physical and emotional labor for a film role is not a manufactured Hollywood fad. It's a symptom of commitment that has defined the work ethic of some of the industry's best actors for decades, all the way from Martin Sheen in the '70s to Charlize Theron more recently. But in some cases, these extreme demands have exposed darker behind-the-scenes realities that allude to controversial production cover-ups and lasting traumas.
Ashton Kutcher went a bit too far in dieting like Steve Jobs
Ashton Kutcher gave a smashing performance as Steve Jobs in the 2013 biopic "Jobs." But the means to that end was hardly a cakewalk. By stepping into the shoes of the Apple co-founder, Kutcher went the mile to adopt his infamously strict fruitarian diet that comprised of little else besides fruits. Ambitious as they were, Kutcher's attempts at method acting landed him in hospital — not once but twice!
The extreme diet seemingly afflicted Kutcher with pancreatitis on multiple occasions, with the actor recalling, "I went to the hospital like two days before we started shooting the movie ... My pancreas levels were completely out of whack. It was really terrifying, considering everything" (via USA Today). Kutcher's fears were possibly founded in Jobs' death from a rare cancer of the pancreas.
It even led Kutcher to joke that his health complications were signs of Jobs' "ghost" paying him a visit. "I had this pain in my back and through the night it got worse," he narrated on "Hot Ones" in 2019, saying that it was eventually found to be the result of him consuming too much carrot juice, like Jobs did.
A hip injury kept John Goodman at rest for weeks
For septuagenarian star John Goodman, an on-set injury came less as a badge of honor it often is for many young actors and more as a genuine health scare. In 2025, the veteran was shooting for a Alejandro González Iñárritu film when a statement from Warner Bros. apprised audiences of a hip injury he had sustained. "He received immediate medical attention that led to a brief delay in shooting to allow him time to recover," the notification read (via Variety).
Details of the accident were made clear only months later when Goodman spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about how it went down. "We had been working on the scene for a week and a half ... I was passing Tom [Cruise], and my legs just went on the floor, and I came up parallel to the ground and landed on my hip." He sustained a fracture and had to undergo an operation at London's Cleveland Clinic, followed by a month-long period of rest.
Nicole Kidman faced the consequences of shooting despite an illness
Nicole Kidman doesn't take her commitment to the craft lightly. The actor captivated headlines in 2026 for showing up to a shoot despite being severely sick, even if it cost her a rushed visit to the hospital afterward. Nick Offerman, Kidman's co-star in the series "Margo's Got Money Troubles," told People about the day a major wrestling scene was supposed to be filmed on a "huge set piece" when schedules appeared to have hit a snag.
"Word comes in that Nicole has the flu, and we might not get Nicole today ... we only have the one day that we've built this whole circus for." Against all odds, Kidman — who also co-produced the comedy show — managed to push through her illness and made it to set in a few hours to film her scenes, albeit in a "pale, shaken" way.
Offerman recalled how Kidman "showed up and made sure that we got every shot of her, total superhero style." After a hard day's work, she went to the hospital to receive an IV drip. As Offerman rightly put it: "This is how you get to be Nicole Kidman."
A heart attack struck Martin Sheen in a foreign country
Lore about the making of "Apocalypse Now" being as turbulent as the 1979 war film itself has given it an almost mythic status in cinema history. And many of of these behind-the-scenes stories are notoriously tied to its lead, Martin Sheen. The acting veteran — who is famously also the father of showbiz stars Emilio Estevez and Charlie Sheen — went through a lot of challenges while playing Captain Willard, the most severe of which was suffering a heart attack.
In his 30s at the time, Sheen was already having a hard time while shooting for the film in the Philippines when his heart gave out. "I nearly died. I was alone ... I was under a lot of tension. I had terrible eating habits and I was smoking a lot," he recounted to Rolling Stone emotionally. Sheen was ultimately airlifted to a hospital in Manila, where he received treatment in intensive care.
He confessed that besides the physical load of it all, he was also emotionally burnt out. "I completely fell apart. My spirit was exposed. I cried and cried. I turned completely gray ... I knew I would never come back until I accepted full and total responsibility for what had happened to me."
Michelle Yeoh almost quit acting after a stunt went wrong
The evolution of Michelle Yeoh from an action heroine in Hong Kong to an Oscar-winning star has been surreal, but hardly easy. Some of the leaps she took, quite literally, stood to jeopardize both her career and life. Yeoh was shooting for "The Stunt Woman" in the mid-'90s, when a scene that required her to jump from an 18-foot bridge and land on a truck below came up.
While Yeoh was seemingly unfazed by the drop, she knew where the real dangers lay. "When it's an easy stunt that's when things can really go wrong," she told The New York Times. Her worst fears came true when she took the plunge and touched down with such impact that her body folded in half. She was rushed to the hospital on the same mattress that she had landed on to break her fall and was placed in a body cast.
"When you get injured, that's the most depressing time of your life, because you are helpless," she said on "The Graham Norton Show" in 2025, recalling how the accident compelled her to question her career. "I was thinking maybe I should rethink this whole action thing. Maybe it's time to take a step back."
Jacob Elordi burnt himself in the shower
"Wuthering Heights" made headlines for more than being just a steamy revival of the classic 1847 novel. While shooting for the 2026 period drama, its lead actor Jacob Elordi underwent a freak accident moment that landed him in hospital for a bit — and also brought him closer to the apparently supernatural mood that enveloped the whole film shoot.
"As Heathcliff, I was covered in mange and dirt," Elordi told Esquire, recalling his prep as the brooding hero of Emily Brontë's novel. "So I went to clean my feet, and I leant back and my back seared into the steam knob and I stood up screaming; it tore up my back. When I went to work on Monday I had a second-degree burn."
The eerie truth behind Elordi's burning incident was that on the day it happened, his makeup artist, Siân Miller, had put him up to a playful challenge while designing scars on his back. "If Daniel Day-Lewis was playing Heathcliff, he would have come in with scars," Miller said. With much pomp, Elordi declared that he would "maim himself on the weekend to prove to you that I'm Heathcliff," only to find his utterance come true in a few hours.
Halle Berry held Robert Downey Jr. responsible for breaking her arm
Halle Berry may not be acting as much anymore, but in her prime, the Oscar-winning star was notorious for committing to every role she undertook, often to the point of putting her physical safety in jeopardy. In her own words: "I've been knocked out three times, got an arm broken, broke ribs twice — two ribs one time, three ribs another time — broke a tail bone, broke two toes and a finger" (via Instagram).
One such incident that landed her in hospital goes back to the shoot of her 2003 horror flick "Gothika," in which she starred alongside Robert Downey Jr. Berry was in the middle of "one of the more physically demanding scenes" in the film, per a statement from the Warner Bros. team (via Variety), when she broke her right arm. Filming was consequently shut down for a few days.
While Berry was hospitalized and eventually discharged with a cast on her arm, legend says that this incident drove a wedge into her relationship with Downey Jr., who was apparently responsible for her injury. "It wasn't like I was trying to fall 50 feet and just fell wrong or did something crazy ... he grabbed my arm the wrong way and broke it," Berry said (via NZ Herald).
Dylan O'Brien almost left acting after on-set negligence left him with serious injuries
Back in 2016, when "Maze Runner" mania was at its peak, the franchise's star Dylan O'Brien suffered a major accident that all but altered the course of his life. Then 24, he was shooting for the third installment of the series in Vancouver when news of him being severely hurt on set surfaced. Details of the incident were garbled at the time and the ambiguity of the statement by 20th Century Fox didn't shed much light either, only conveying that "he was immediately transferred to a local hospital for observation and treatment" (via Time).
While the film eventually saw the light of day in 2018, O'Brien later revealed what actually went down all those years ago. He had apparently been pulled between two vehicles while performing a stunt and was left with serious injuries on his face and brain. He also claimed to have flagged safety concerns on set, which weren't heeded.
After the accident, O'Brien entered a months-long recovery period, during which he contemplated even leaving the industry. Thankfully, he pushed through with an important takeaway, saying, "It's taught me that, at the end of the day, in these spaces, you have your own back, and that's the most you can rely on" (via Men's Health).
Sylvester Stallone learnt that even Rocky Balboa had limits
Sylvester Stallone spent years convincing audiences he could survive any punch thrown his way as Rocky Balboa — and he did, until one fight sequence pushed things dangerously far. During the filming of "Rocky IV," actor-director Stallone encouraged his co-star Dolph Lundgren, who played the menacing boxer Ivan Drago, to get real in the ring and actually land a few hard punches on him. "Just go out there and try to clock me. For the first minute of the fight, it is going to be a free-for-all," Stallone apparently told Lundgren, as per interviews retrieved by The Hollywood Reporter.
Lundgren understood the assignment, perhaps a little too well, and followed Stallone's instructions with such sincerity that the action legend landed in hospital with broken ribs. "Dolph Lundgren put me in the hospital for nine days. I knew I was in trouble when I showed up and nuns met you at the ICU," Stallone said. As for Lundgren, he had seemingly mixed feelings about sending the invincible Rocky Balboa to critical care. "I did feel a little guilty, you know, he hit me too. He was the boss, I did what he told me, which was good," he said on "Fox & Friends" in 2025.
Blake Lively put a lighthearted spin on her arm injury
Blake Lively has gone makeup-free on social media several times, and some of these moments have been more candid than most. One of them dates back to 2019, when Lively shared a video of herself from when she was hospitalized while shooting "The Rhythm Section." The high-glam star looked groggy, lying on a hospital bed with her arm in a sling, as her husband Ryan Reynolds blasted the song "Wild Thing" to wake her up. "I have zero recollection of this," she remarked on her Instagram stories (via People).
The headline-making clip was actually shot in 2017, when Lively landed in hospital after suffering a hand injury that nearly jeopardized the future of the action thriller. While details of the accident weren't made clear — except a statement from Paramount (via Variety) that said she was injured "whilst filming an action sequence" — it was apparently serious enough to suspend and later shut down production for weeks. The film eventually released in 2020, albeit to lukewarm reviews.
Aaron Taylor-Johnson dropped down right in the midst of shooting
Going by how much fun the cast seemed to be having in the film and during its promos, the making of "Bullet Train" would presumably have been a hoot; save for one moment, which landed Aaron Taylor-Johnson in hospital. Speaking to Variety, the actor said that being on an extreme keto diet for his role as the well-built Tangerine in the film didn't bode well for certain scenes that required high resistance. "I got all scrawny and lean for this, so I basically had low blood sugar levels," Taylor-Johnson recalled.
"We were in a fight sequence and I get drop-kicked across the room. And the one sharp bit of the corner where there wasn't any padding took a chunk out of my hand. And I literally went wham, passed out," Taylor-Johnson said, recalling that he was up and ready to go again after his little incident, but was urged by the team to get medical attention. He eventually got stitches for his cuts and spent a night at the hospital.
Filming-related surgeries were no biggie for Charlize Theron
Charlize Theron is no stranger to sustaining injuries while shooting intense action sequences, which is probably why she can talk about them as casually as she does now. In a conversation with Extra about the physical demands of her 2026 film "Apex," Theron listed a number of serious-sounding injuries in as matter-of-factly a tone as one would use to read out a grocery checklist.
"I had two surgeries on my right arm. I had an ulnar nerve that wasn't set in the right place after this film and I fixed that. I had some intercostal tears on my ribs. I had a fractured toe," Theron said, also throwing in an inner ear infection into the mix. "I really like a challenge."
Theron has admitted to being accident prone since a very young age. "I would come home always with like a bandage or something. I mean, terrible things ... like, falling with a glass in my hand and cutting my finger off," she said on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" while diffusing the audience's justifiably horrified reaction. "Makes for a really good dinner conversation."
Uma Thurman's car crash fiasco is a dark chapter in the legacy of Kill Bill
An on-set injury Uma Thurman suffered back in the early 2000s didn't just land her in hospital but also stood to sever her professional relationship with Quentin Tarantino. She was shooting for "Kill Bill" when the director urged that she perform the famous convertible scene herself. "Hit 40 miles per hour or your hair won't blow the right way and I'll make you do it again," he told Thurman, who was wary of riding in what she said was a "deathbox," per The New York Times.
"The seat wasn't screwed down properly. It was a sand road and it was not a straight road." She had apparently also been apprised of other flaws in the vehicle, but ultimately had little choice except to get behind the wheel. What followed was a deadly car crash that left Thurman with a "permanently damaged neck," "screwed-up knees," and dark behind-the-scenes lore she revealed only years later.
The incident caused a rift between her and Tarantino, who joined in the production's refusal to give Thurman an incriminating video of the crash, which she eventually acquired and sensationally shared on the internet. The episode prompted Tarantino to come forward with a clarification to Deadline, saying "It's the biggest regret of my life, getting her to do that stunt."
George Clooney lost a little too much weight, a little too quickly for a role
His perpetual dreamboat looks and rugged charm prove that George Clooney knows how to successfully defy age as a 60-something star. But even as one of the world's most handsome men, he cannot escape common afflictions like gastrointestinal issues that plague mortal beings. That reality hit when Clooney was preparing for his starring role in "The Midnight Sky," which he also directed. The actor came down with pancreatitis and had to spend several days in hospital before shooting began.
As the Mirror reported, Clooney had lost close to 30 pounds for his role in the 2020 sci-fi thriller as a troubled scientist in a dystopian world, and acknowledged that his diet may have played a part in causing the health scare. While pancreatitis can stem from a variety of causes, extreme dietary changes and rapid weight loss are considered risk factors. "I think I was trying too hard to lose the weight quickly and probably wasn't taking care of myself," Clooney said. "It took a few weeks to get better and as a director it's not so easy because you need energy."