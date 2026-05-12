Celebs Who Were Hospitalized While Filming

Ashton Kutcher gave a smashing performance as Steve Jobs in the 2013 biopic "Jobs." But the means to that end was hardly a cakewalk. By stepping into the shoes of the Apple co-founder, Kutcher went the mile to adopt his infamously strict fruitarian diet that comprised of little else besides fruits. Ambitious as they were, Kutcher's attempts at method acting landed him in hospital — not once but twice!

The extreme diet seemingly afflicted Kutcher with pancreatitis on multiple occasions, with the actor recalling, "I went to the hospital like two days before we started shooting the movie ... My pancreas levels were completely out of whack. It was really terrifying, considering everything" (via USA Today). Kutcher's fears were possibly founded in Jobs' death from a rare cancer of the pancreas.

It even led Kutcher to joke that his health complications were signs of Jobs' "ghost" paying him a visit. "I had this pain in my back and through the night it got worse," he narrated on "Hot Ones" in 2019, saying that it was eventually found to be the result of him consuming too much carrot juice, like Jobs did.