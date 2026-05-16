Are Rhea Perlman & Danny DeVito Divorced? Their Relationship, Explained

"It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" star Danny DeVito has been married to "Cheers" alum Rhea Perlman since 1982, with their relationship dating back nearly a decade prior. About 30 years after exchanging vows, however, the beloved celebrity couple decided to go their separate ways, so to speak. Curiously, they still often appear in public together, and there has been no word yet on divorce proceedings either. Naturally, this has led fans to wonder where Danny DeVito and Rhea Perlman's relationship stands after their split. Well, as it turns out, the actors seemingly took a page out of Dan Aykroyd and Donna Dixon's "loving friendship" breakup playbook, in that they're still close, and called it quits romantically without legally ending their marriage.

DeVito and Perlman, who shared the screen in projects like "Matilda" and "Taxi," initially separated in October 2012. However, they were seemingly able to work out whatever they were going through at the time, as the celebrity couple got back together just five months later. "They love each other. Always have and always will," a source close to DeVito and Perlman told People in March 2013. Unfortunately, though, their romantic reconciliation didn't hold in the long run. Exactly four years later, in March 2017, DeVito and Perlman separated for the second time, and it's stayed that way ever since.

Another year after the second split, in March 2018, Perlman opened up to the New York Post about her and DeVito's decision to stay legally married despite the fact that they broke up and now live separately. "We've been together a very long time, so there's a lot of love and history," the "Barbie" star explained. "We agree on enough things, so why [ruin] that with the yucky things that come with a divorce?"