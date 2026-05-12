Kate Middleton & Prince William's Best Coordinated Couple Looks Over The Years
Catherine, Princess of Wales and William, Prince of Wales have that everlasting bond that permeates everything in their lives, including their wardrobes. The couple frequently steps out in perfectly coordinated looks, giving them a uniform cohesiveness. For one, it means they look great in photos together; their outfits coalesce into a vision of harmony and synchronicity. Two: There seems to be a deeper link that stems from their love of matching outfits.
When a couple dresses alike — whether intentionally or subconsciously — it shows a deep sense of togetherness; they're on the same team, share similar values, and live a sense of unity that comes through even sartorially. This unconscious bent towards coordination is a very sweet thing. "You're attracted to your partner for a reason and by being in a relationship with them you're indirectly saying 'I like the way you do things,'" relationship expert Dr. Nikki Goldstein told The Huffington Post Australia. It's a quiet gesture that all is well in the relationship and that there's a mutual current of inspiration and influence on the other. And for William and Kate, the fact that they'll step out in similar styles or color tones reflects a positive atmosphere of marital harmony and closeness. To make matters even more adorable, the prince and princess coordinate their outfits all the time. In fact, it's rare to see them step out in looks that don't match.
During their dating days, William and Kate kept things uniform in tweed
Kate Middleton has undeniably undergone a stunning style transformation. And while the essence of her fashion has evolved, it's clear that even in her early years of dating Prince William, the couple liked to coordinate their outfits. Back in 2007, years before they'd tie the knot in their 2011 wedding, the duo attended the The Cheltenham Festival Race Meeting. They wore outfits that featured similar earth tones of green and brown. Both wore tailored blazers, blue dress shirts, and brown shoes to tie everything together.
Kate and William went western in Calgary
Shortly after getting married, Princess Kate and Prince William visited the Calgary Stampede on July 8, 2011 in Calgary, Canada as part of their first overseas tour. The couple wore western tops, jeans with dazzled belts, and white cowboy hats. It was an example of diplomatic dressing in a coordinated way. A big part of Calgary culture revolves around rodeo life, and so the fact that William and Kate donned cowboy hats showed that they were respectfully partaking in something significant to Western Canadians.
They were pretty as a picture in navy and white
The Waleses visited Australia in April 2014 as part of their first official overseas trip with their young son, Prince George. Princess Kate wore the blue and white wrap dress by Diane Von Furstenberg, and set the "Kate effect" in motion. The dress sold out in less than an hour after the royal stepped out in the look. The "Kate effect" seemed to influence Prince William as well, as Kate's husband followed her lead by wearing a casual outfit of blues and whites so that the two travelers looked nicely coordinated.
The prince and princess matched perfectly in Pakistan
Prince William and Princess Kate wore matching shades of emerald green at a reception held in Pakistan on October 15, 2019 in Islamabad, Pakistan. The flag of Pakistan features this exact shade of green, so William and Kate showed their diplomatic style in their matching looks. The princess wore a green sequin dress by Jenny Packham with a matching scarf draped over her shoulder, while William wore a tonal sherwani by Naushemian. Even their body language matched, as they both clasped their hands over their torsos in the same way.
Their unified burgundy detailing was touching
Prince William and Princess Kate end up mirroring each other's style even in more serious, diplomatic circumstances. While speaking with members of the Emergency Services on a visit to Southport, England on October 10, 2024, the couple arrived in coordinated outfits. Kate wore a long chocolate brown coat over a burgundy polka dot dress, and William matched his wife by wearing a burgundy sweater under his brown coat with a tonal tie. Touchingly, it was Kate's first public appearance after completing chemotherapy, and so their coordinated looks spoke to a quiet marital support.
A day out in the country called for coordinated fits
Even for outdoorsy days, Prince William and Princess Kate match their outfits. While the two visited Craigavon, Northern Ireland on October 14, 2025, they looked like the perfect pair in their earth tones of brown, moss, and forest green. The princess kept things very rustic-chic by wearing the Evilyn Birdseye tweed skirt by Ralph Lauren in dark brown. She paired this with a wool cardigan, a turtleneck, and a wax Barbour jacket. William didn't layer up quite so much, opting instead for a brown jacket with coordinating tones of blue.
Long navy coats were clearly the order of the day for William and Kate
Prince William and Princess Kate showed their sporty side by visiting rugby players from the Welsh Rugby Charitable Trust on March 15, 2025 in Cardiff, Wales. It was fitting because William serves as the Patron of the Welsh Rugby Union, while Kate is the Patron of England's Rugby Football Union. While they couldn't exactly arrive in sports attire, they did match all the same, both opting for long dark coats that looked formal and fitted.
Touches of burgundy velvet kept things synchronous for the royal couple
The Prince and Princess of Wales absolutely rocked the 2026 BAFTA Film Awards in London, England on February 22, 2026. Kate Middleton wore a custom Gucci chiffon gown in soft shades of purple and merlot. She cinched the gown with a velvet, burgundy belt. The sumptuous gown easily earns a place amongst Kate's best fashion moments ever. Prince William was the perfect sidekick, donning a velvet burgundy tuxedo jacket — the understated matching element made them look that much more harmonious as a couple.
It's the blazer club for William and Kate
Princess Kate and Prince William are all about blazers. The two visited well-wishers in Tobermory, Scotland, on April 29, 2025, and the royal couple looked like models out of a Ralph Lauren ad. Both wearing brown belts, William wore a grey patterned blazer with a white, open shirt, while Kate wore a brown blazer with an open denim-blue shirt. The fact that their outfits were almost exactly the same (save the color) down to the open buttons on their shirts was a cute moment of sartorial closeness.
The hint of royal blue keeps them glued together
Princess Kate donned a stunning coat dress during a December 3, 2025, meeting with the President of the Federal Republic of Germany and his wife – she and Prince William matched with their long coats in shades of blue. The coat dress is one of the many clothing items that Kate Middleton can't live without. She frequently opts for the easy covering that allows her to go from indoors to outside. It's part of royal protocol — though Princess Kate has been known to break a few royal rules over the years.
They both leaned into red and brown tones for their day out
While brown and red seem like an unlikely color combination, Prince William and Princess Kate managed to pull it off together with their matching outfits. While walking around the Pontypridd Market in Pontypridd, Wales, on February 26, 2025, they showed off their love of coordination. Kate wore a red coat over a brown dress, while William sported a brown coat over a burgundy red sweater. They both wore daffodil pins, the national flower of Wales, and a popular emblem to celebrate St. David's Day on March 1.
Blue tweeds gave William and Kate's matching outfits a touch of country charm
Princess Kate and Prince William looked every bit the perfect couple while visiting Stirling, Scotland on January 20, 2026. Kate wore a sharply tailored blue coat by London designer Chris Kerr in a plaid check pattern. William looked like her ideal counterpart in a blue blazer, blue trousers, and a brown sweater that matched his wife's hair color. Every part of their outfits offered a subtle nod to the other, and they were all smiles on their outing, looking very happy to explore together.
Coordinating velvets keeps a marriage together
It's a bold moment when a couple can pull off matching velvet, but Prince William and Princess Kate did just that on November 19, 2025, when they attended a performance at the Royal Albert Hall in London. They even posed with Paddington Bear, adding playful charm to the evening. William wore velvet, opting for a black velvet tuxedo jacket with a bow tie. Kate wore a green velvet dress by Talbot Runhof featuring a deep neckline and draped shoulders. Designer Adrian Runhof told People that Kate's dress was "as comfortable as a pair of pajamas."
Cool blues kept things relaxed at Wimbledon
Prince William and Princess Kate showed up at Wimbledon on July 13, 2025 with Prince George and Princess Charlotte in tow. Kate wore a long blue dress by Roksanda, which was arguably one of Kate's best Wimbledon looks. She paired the look with camel color heels and a bold silver necklace. Meanwhile, William also wore blue, opting for a preppy combo of tan slacks with a blue blazer and a tie. George followed his father's lead while Charlotte wore a pretty cream dress with navy piping.
They had twinning energy at the BAFTAs
Prince William and Princess Kate attended the BAFTA Film Awards at The Royal Festival Hall on February 19, 2023 in London, England. The two arrived looking perfectly paired. William wore a dapper tuxedo with a black velvet jacket while Kate wore a flowing, white gown by Alexander McQueen. The dress was actually a re-wear, as she had worn it to the BAFTAs in 2019. She finished it off with daring, black opera gloves. The touching accessory earned a place on the list of Kate's fashion risks that paid off.
Their royal robes at the coronation were loaded in history
For the coronation of King Charles III on May 6, 2023, Kate Middleton's coronation fashion choices sent a powerful message. She and Prince William wore distinct, matching robes for the anticipated event, and their regalia were laden with significance. Kate's lighter blue robe was a Royal Victorian Order mantle to signify that she was a Dame Grand Cross of the Royal Victorian Order. She wore this over a white Alexander McQueen gown. Meanwhile, William's slightly darker robe was a navy-blue Order of the Garter mantle which he wore over his military attire.
Their Commonwealth Day looks matched so nicely
Princess Kate and Prince William both went for tones of blue at the Commonwealth Day Service at Westminster Abbey on March 9, 2026. Kate wore a blue coat dress with pleats by Catherine Walker, a favorite brand of her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. She styled the dress with blue heels by Gianvito Rossi and a wide, tonal hat by Sean Barrett Millinery. Meanwhile, William wore a suit and tie in the same shade of blue with a tie that matched his wife's dress perfectly. They looked synchronized and harmonious at the service.
The whole family coordinated at Christmas
The entire Wales family stepped out in matching outfits for the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church on December 25, 2025 in Sandringham, Norfolk. Princess Kate wore a long, brown plaid coat by Blazé Milano with a matching brown hat. Princess Charlotte followed her mother's lead in a tan coat with chocolate brown accents. Meanwhile, Prince William and his sons coordinated in blue suits with long coats while William, like his wife, wore a scarf. The whole family looked like a collective Christmas pageant of bespoke tailoring.
Kate and Will do casual so perfectly together
Prince William and Princess Kate visited Dublin, Ireland in matching outdoor looks on March 4, 2020. While visiting a farm together, William wore brown leather shoes, dark pants, and a green coat over a sweater. Echoing her husband's look, Kate wore a pair of brown leather Penelope Chilvers Long Tassel Boots, a favorite of hers for many years. In fact, the royal has worn the boots since 2004, proving she loves to rewear favorite pieces. She paired them with dark skinny jeans and a green coat by the Irish brand Dubarry.
They both struck chords of red for the Commonwealth Day Service
For the Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration on March 10, 2025 at Westminster Abbey, Princess Kate and Prince William arrived in touchingly coordinated looks. Kate wore a long, red coat dress by Catherine Walker with a distinct bow around her neckline. She paired this with tonal heels and a red hat by Gina Foster. She also wore the Garrard pearl choker that belonged to Queen Elizabeth II. William wore a dark suit, but coordinated with his wife through a thoughtfully chosen red tie that brought their two outfits together fittingly.
The royals' combined polo looks were spot-on
Prince William and Princess Kate looked like the perfect couple at the Royal Charity Polo Cup on July 6, 2022, in Windsor, England. The princess wore a white Emilia Wickstead dress with black detailing and statement sunglasses by Finlay along with slingback shoes in tan and black. Meanwhile, William wore a similarly polished yet casual outfit, opting for white trousers, a blue shirt, and blue sneakers. Like his wife, he also wore shades. Later, William changed into his polo uniform while Kate cheered him on from the sidelines.
Kate and William were festive in their matching Christmas looks
Prince William and Princess Kate matched with their children for the Christmas Morning Service in Sandringham, Norfolk, on December 25, 2024. The whole family wore long coats in varying shades of blue and green. Kate wore a long, green coat by Sarah Burton for Alexander McQueen with a plaid scarf and a green hat by Gina Foster. Meanwhile, William picked up the shades of blue in her scarf with a blue coat, blue pants, and a light blue tie. The whole family looked picture perfect standing together on the church steps.
William and Kate matched in blue outfits in Ireland
Blue was the order of the day for Prince William and Princess Kate when they visited Ballymena in Northern Ireland on February 29, 2019. Kate undeniably stole the show in a blue Mulberry cape coat with a belted waist and statement buttons. She wore a discrete blue dress underneath and paired the look with blue Rupert Sanderson Malory pumps. William kept the coherent flow going with a blue blazer and blue sweater underneath, looking like the perfect partner for his wife's sensational outfit.
They were the blue blazer brigade in Ireland
Prince William and Princess Kate seem to love wearing blue together. While visiting Carrickfergus in Northern Ireland on October 6, 2022, the couple matched in vibrant blue outfits. Kate wore a blouse with a bow necktie by Winser London along with navy trousers and a long, light blue coat worn open. For his part, William wore a dark blue blazer with a blue sweater, and the two made a harmonious pair on their tour of Northern Ireland.
Kate and William's preppy vibe was perfect together at Wimbledon
The Princess and Prince of Wales had fun at Wimbledon on July 5, 2022 and their equally preppy outfits matched perfectly. Prince William opted for a light grey jacket with a blue shirt and tie while they watched the Men's Singles Quarter Finals. Meanwhile, Princess Kate wore a blue and white polka dot dress by Alessandra Rich featuring a belted waist and three-quarter sleeves. She obviously really liked the dress because she had worn it only a month before, in June 2022 and wanted to take it out for another wear.