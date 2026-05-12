Kate Middleton & Prince William's Best Coordinated Couple Looks Over The Years

Catherine, Princess of Wales and William, Prince of Wales have that everlasting bond that permeates everything in their lives, including their wardrobes. The couple frequently steps out in perfectly coordinated looks, giving them a uniform cohesiveness. For one, it means they look great in photos together; their outfits coalesce into a vision of harmony and synchronicity. Two: There seems to be a deeper link that stems from their love of matching outfits.

When a couple dresses alike — whether intentionally or subconsciously — it shows a deep sense of togetherness; they're on the same team, share similar values, and live a sense of unity that comes through even sartorially. This unconscious bent towards coordination is a very sweet thing. "You're attracted to your partner for a reason and by being in a relationship with them you're indirectly saying 'I like the way you do things,'" relationship expert Dr. Nikki Goldstein told The Huffington Post Australia. It's a quiet gesture that all is well in the relationship and that there's a mutual current of inspiration and influence on the other. And for William and Kate, the fact that they'll step out in similar styles or color tones reflects a positive atmosphere of marital harmony and closeness. To make matters even more adorable, the prince and princess coordinate their outfits all the time. In fact, it's rare to see them step out in looks that don't match.