What Jenna Maroney From 30 Rock Looks Like Now
NBC's "30 Rock" may have ended in 2013, but Jenna Maroney (played by Jane Krakowski) still stands as one of the wildest characters ever created for a sitcom. From her absolutely absurd childhood to her stories of dysfunctional relationships with O.J. Simpson and Dog the Bounty Hunter, Jenna never ceased to surprise and amuse audiences throughout the show's seven seasons.
When seeing how the "30 Rock" cast has changed over time, Krakowski still looks a lot like Jenna in the above-right photo from April 2026, just slightly older. Krakowski kept her signature blond hair, even while starring in her other popular TV shows like "Dickinson" and "Schmigadoon!" But many fans still recognise Krakowski as Jenna. After Krakowski was cast in the Broadway show "Oh, Mary!" in September 2025, she told Variety that many fans responded to the news by saying it was something Jenna would do. "I mean, Jenna is quite crazy and Mary is quite crazy in her wishes and dreams and desires, so I get that association," Krakowski said.
Jane Krakowski is a Broadway star like Jenna
As of writing, Jane Krakowski has been nominated for an Emmy five times, won a single Tony award, and has a stunning net worth. But in May 2025 when she was 56, Krakowski told The Times, "It was supposed to be over when you were 40," referencing ageism in the entertainment industry. However, Krakowski acknowledged that the sentiment is slowly shifting with successful shows having older lead stars, such as Jean Smart's show "Hacks."
Also in 2025, Krakowski returned to the world of musical theater, which first put her name on the map. She flew over to London, England, to star in a new musical, "Here We Are," alongside another TV star, Jesse Tyler Ferguson. Krakowski subsequently received a nomination for the Laurence Olivier Awards, the U.K. equivalent of the Tonys, for best actress in a musical.
But Krakowski seemingly isn't afraid to play Jenna again. In May 2026, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Krakowski reprised the role in a musical performance for NBC's 100th anniversary, during the company's upfront presentation to advertisers at Radio City Music Hall. Krakowski was joined by her "30 Rock" costars Tracy Morgan and Tina Fey. The latter has remained a close friend with Krakowski since their "30 Rock" days.