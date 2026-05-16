What Jenna Maroney From 30 Rock Looks Like Now

NBC's "30 Rock" may have ended in 2013, but Jenna Maroney (played by Jane Krakowski) still stands as one of the wildest characters ever created for a sitcom. From her absolutely absurd childhood to her stories of dysfunctional relationships with O.J. Simpson and Dog the Bounty Hunter, Jenna never ceased to surprise and amuse audiences throughout the show's seven seasons.

When seeing how the "30 Rock" cast has changed over time, Krakowski still looks a lot like Jenna in the above-right photo from April 2026, just slightly older. Krakowski kept her signature blond hair, even while starring in her other popular TV shows like "Dickinson" and "Schmigadoon!" But many fans still recognise Krakowski as Jenna. After Krakowski was cast in the Broadway show "Oh, Mary!" in September 2025, she told Variety that many fans responded to the news by saying it was something Jenna would do. "I mean, Jenna is quite crazy and Mary is quite crazy in her wishes and dreams and desires, so I get that association," Krakowski said.