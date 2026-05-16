Savannah Guthrie's Trendiest On-Air Outfits Cement Her Status As A Daytime TV Fashion Icon

Ever since she joined the "Today" show in June 2011, Savannah Guthrie has been serving the chicest styles. The "Today" co-anchor always looks runway-ready while filming, from colorful, fitted dresses to cool heels and accessories. We already knew Guthrie was a daytime TV icon, but we didn't realize she was a certified fashionista!

Although Guthrie took a short break from filming during the tragic kidnapping of her mother, Nancy Guthrie, she returned to the "Today" show on April 6, 2026. Since then, she has been photographed in behind-the-scenes moments that seem to show she is still emotional and concerned about her mom (who can blame her?). Despite this, Guthrie has kept things professional and continues to show up in trendy fashion that proves she is that girl.

From perfectly color-coordinated outfits to the most fashion-forward footwear, Guthrie knows how to put a look together. Not to mention, she always seems to be in something new (no outfit repeaters here) and equally stylish, no matter what she's doing or who she's interviewing. A whole mood board could be created with just her looks alone — and you can find all the inspiration you need to get started below.