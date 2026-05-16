Savannah Guthrie's Trendiest On-Air Outfits Cement Her Status As A Daytime TV Fashion Icon
Ever since she joined the "Today" show in June 2011, Savannah Guthrie has been serving the chicest styles. The "Today" co-anchor always looks runway-ready while filming, from colorful, fitted dresses to cool heels and accessories. We already knew Guthrie was a daytime TV icon, but we didn't realize she was a certified fashionista!
Although Guthrie took a short break from filming during the tragic kidnapping of her mother, Nancy Guthrie, she returned to the "Today" show on April 6, 2026. Since then, she has been photographed in behind-the-scenes moments that seem to show she is still emotional and concerned about her mom (who can blame her?). Despite this, Guthrie has kept things professional and continues to show up in trendy fashion that proves she is that girl.
From perfectly color-coordinated outfits to the most fashion-forward footwear, Guthrie knows how to put a look together. Not to mention, she always seems to be in something new (no outfit repeaters here) and equally stylish, no matter what she's doing or who she's interviewing. A whole mood board could be created with just her looks alone — and you can find all the inspiration you need to get started below.
Savannah Guthrie's sunshine yellow lace dress
Savannah Guthrie was dressed to impress on her highly anticipated return to "Today" on April 6, 2026, after a long break from filming due to the disappearance of her mom, Nancy Guthrie. She was a burst of bright sunshine in a yellow lace dress and a matching heart pendant on a gold-chain necklace. She paired her colorful 'fit with several gold bracelets on her wrists and rings on her fingers. Guthrie looked great and genuinely happy to be back at work in these photos, and her fashion choice was no small part of that.
Savannah Guthrie's pink coat and matching dress
In an interview with "Today" co-star Craig Melvin and singer Sheryl Crow on October 1, 2025, Savannah Guthrie embraced Barbiecore with an all-pink outfit that made her look like she came straight from the set of "Barbie." She wore a pretty pink dress with light blue flowers underneath a light pink coat with dark pink trim. Melvin coordinated with Guthrie in a light-pink tie that matched Guthrie's coat.
Savannah Guthrie's monochrome burgundy outfit
Savannah Guthrie nailed fall fashion with this stunning burgundy-on-burgundy look while filming "Today" on October 8, 2024. Her long-sleeve blouse featured ruffled shoulders and a rolled down mockneck. She tucked it into a burgundy leather pencil skirt, which was the perfect contrast to the soft material of her top. Why dress in boring business casual when you can wear leather and cool monochrome looks instead? Guthrie was the epitome of trendy and professional here.
Savannah Guthrie wears florals for spring
Florals for spring? Groundbreaking — at least when Savannah Guthrie wears it. "The Devil Wears Prada" may have made fun of this iconic trend, but Guthrie makes it fashion-forward in this picture with the Artemis II astronauts and "Today" co-stars Carson Daly and Craig Melvin, posted on Instagram on April 30, 2026. Her A-line white skirt featured gorgeous pink flowers and green leafy vines, which she paired with a chic white lace tank top. The entire outfit coordinated with a bouquet of vibrant spring flowers on the table, making it even more iconic.
Savannah Guthrie's Wicked good fashion
Savannah Guthrie looked wickedly good while interviewing "Wicked" stars Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande with "Today" co-host Hoda Kotb in a picture shared to Instagram on November 14, 2024. Guthrie dressed for the occasion with an emerald green top, a black skirt with random shapes in various hues of green and white, and chunky, backless black shoes. Kotb was the Galinda to Guthrie's Elphaba; she wore a pink blazer over wide-legged jeans for the event.
Savannah Guthrie's navy blue and white tie dress
Savannah Guthrie isn't afraid to go bold with her style choices and try something new. The look she wore to film "Today" on July 15, 2022, is the perfect example. She looked gorgeous in a navy blue dress with big white ties cinching together her sleeves and her waist. It's just another way she wears fashion that's fun, flattering for her, and never quite the same as what she wore the day before.
Savannah Guthrie's stylish baby bump
Savannah Guthrie didn't even let her style slip when she was pregnant with her and husband Michael Feldman's daughter, Vale, born in 2014. While filming "Today" on July 10, 2014, a glowing Guthrie showed off her growing bump in a form-fitting black-and-white floral shift dress that hit above the knees. She paired the short dress with a pair of light blue slingback heels, which she wore confidently — even while pregnant! Her maternity fashion was 10 out of 10.
Savannah Guthrie's black-and-white summer style
On a late summer day on August 12, 2024, Savannah Guthrie wore the chicest outfit with former "Today" co-anchor Hoda Kotb. She stayed cool and looked gorgeous in a black tank top tucked into a flowy white floral skirt. The midi-length skirt showed off her chunky black heels with an open toe, and it shows how trendy she is. Of course, Kotb looks great as well in a bright orange button-down top with high-waisted flare jeans and a pair of wedge heels.