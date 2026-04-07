A Complete Timeline Of Nancy Guthrie's Kidnapping & Savannah's Return To The Spotlight

Nancy Guthrie is the 84-year-old mother of "Today" co-anchor Savannah Guthrie and her two siblings, sister Annie Guthrie and brother Camron Guthrie. On February 1, 2026, the Guthrie family reported that Nancy had gone missing and, as of April 2026, she has yet to be found. Based on what investigators found at Nancy's home in the Catalina Foothills, just north of Tucson, Arizona, they believe that she was kidnapped in the middle of the night. Initially, it appeared as though Nancy may have wandered off on her own, but the Guthrie family was quick to tell authorities that their mom wasn't able to get around well on her own. Moreover, the family insisted that Nancy was of sound mind and wouldn't have just wandered off.

Despite receiving thousands of tips, neither the Pima County Sheriff's Department nor the FBI have been able to locate Nancy and the person or persons responsible for her disappearance. The case is still open, as of April 2026, and authorities are working hard to find answers for the Guthrie family and to bring Nancy home. This incident is yet another tragic detail of Nancy's life, and the more time that passes, the harder it is for the public — many of whom are greatly invested in this case — to not lose hope. The Guthrie family has asked that anyone with information contact the FBI (phone 1-800-CALL-FBI or visit tips.fbi.gov).