Savannah Guthrie Is Back, But Behind-The-Scenes Pics Tell A Different Story
Savannah Guthrie most likely wanted to put a difficult start to the year behind her when she embarked on her return to the "Today" show on April 6, 2026. With the February kidnapping of her mother, Nancy Guthrie, the co-host had taken a step back from her on-air duties to understandably focus on her family. When it was finally time to return, and with specific rules to treat Guthrie normally, things appeared to go fairly smoothly, at least on the surface. However, with the release of some behind-the-scenes shots, it seems as if Guthrie's inner turmoil bubbled to the surface several times.
Caught in a candid moment while somewhat dissociating with her phone, Guthrie perfectly exhibited what to expect upon her return – that no amount of acting like everything is fine can keep the big emotions away. Considering how teary-eyed Guthrie's March interview was, it makes sense that she'd need time to reacclimate to being at the office while going through a personal tragedy. In fact, it seems that, try as they might to avoid any heaviness, Guthrie's return to "Today" was more emotional than expected.
Behind-the-scenes snaps and gossip suggest that there were many tender moments. One source told Page Six, "There were lots of hugs ... Coming back to a routine brings a sense of normalcy." However, it seems that having to jump from deeply emotional moments to being professional on-air might have taken a bigger toll on Guthrie than at first realized.
Savannah Guthrie felt the love during her 'Today' return
Though there's been some behind-the-scenes drama at "Today" around Savannah Guthrie, her return was marked with warm embraces and reminders from friends and followers that she is beloved. Guthrie was spotted taking selfies with fans and even walked out holding hands with fellow co-host Jenna Bush Hager. In response to all the lovely messages that fans had decorated for her, Guthrie said in a "Today" segment (via YouTube), "These signs are so beautiful. You guys have been so beautiful." She continued to thank everyone for sending her "so many letters, so much kindness."
Although Guthrie was praised for being "a trooper," according to one source, there were still signs of slippage from the co-host. Considering the emotional interview Guthrie had with Hoda Kotb, in which she blamed herself for her mother's abduction, it would make sense that it would be difficult for her to maintain composure throughout the entirety of her first day back.
When body language expert Dr. Abbie Maroño spoke to Page Six, she claimed that Guthrie showed signs of being in a "heightened emotional state" during her return to "Today." She suggested that Guthrie shut down a bit and resorted to predictable, simple behavior, with Dr. Maroño stating, "When the body is under emotional strain, you often see reduced variability like this because attention is split between performing and regulating." This obviously makes sense — she was overwhelmed by so much support while also going through a traumatic time, and that's enough to give anyone whiplash. Hopefully, Guthrie can continue to get all the space she needs to be herself and find her way back to "Today."