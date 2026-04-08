Savannah Guthrie Is Back, But Behind-The-Scenes Pics Tell A Different Story

Savannah Guthrie most likely wanted to put a difficult start to the year behind her when she embarked on her return to the "Today" show on April 6, 2026. With the February kidnapping of her mother, Nancy Guthrie, the co-host had taken a step back from her on-air duties to understandably focus on her family. When it was finally time to return, and with specific rules to treat Guthrie normally, things appeared to go fairly smoothly, at least on the surface. However, with the release of some behind-the-scenes shots, it seems as if Guthrie's inner turmoil bubbled to the surface several times.

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Caught in a candid moment while somewhat dissociating with her phone, Guthrie perfectly exhibited what to expect upon her return – that no amount of acting like everything is fine can keep the big emotions away. Considering how teary-eyed Guthrie's March interview was, it makes sense that she'd need time to reacclimate to being at the office while going through a personal tragedy. In fact, it seems that, try as they might to avoid any heaviness, Guthrie's return to "Today" was more emotional than expected.

Behind-the-scenes snaps and gossip suggest that there were many tender moments. One source told Page Six, "There were lots of hugs ... Coming back to a routine brings a sense of normalcy." However, it seems that having to jump from deeply emotional moments to being professional on-air might have taken a bigger toll on Guthrie than at first realized.