Side-By-Side Pics Of Talk Show Hosts From The '80s And '90s Who Are Still Successful Today

One of the best things about staying home from school as a kid in the 1980s and 90s was getting the chance to see the wild world of daytime TV. The soap operas were filled with lavish locations and over the top drama. The reruns of "Charlie's Angels" and "CHiPs" gave a look at a strange past where hair was feathered, and the action fit neatly into commercial breaks. But the best part was watching daytime talk shows. While mid-day talk shows weren't new in the '80s and '90s, they became much more sensational in those decades. Where hosts and guests once sat and debated the issues of the day or discussed a feel-good topic, the airwaves became filled with wild fights between mothers and daughters who loved the same man or interviews with men who married horses. Decades later, the people who grew up with these shows still think about the hosts and wonder what they're up to now.

These shows were windows into a world not usually seen, with fighting families and strange people who seemed unreal. As the world left the 20th century and entered the 21st, these types of exploitive shows started to fall away. Onstage brawls were replaced by dancing along with the audience. Shocking revelations gave way to quick and easy recipes for the family, and the hosts of these outlandish daytime talk shows headed off to other opportunities. Some have quietly left the business entirely, while others, like the iconic Jerry Springer — who became the face of the more outrageous aspects of these shows — have sadly passed on. But some of the most beloved daytime talk show hosts of the '80s and '90s are still out there and doing better than ever.