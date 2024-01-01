Barack Obama Reportedly Disliked Fox News' Geraldo Rivera Even More Than We Knew

Geraldo Rivera and Barack Obama often had differing opinions, but one of their largest disagreements centered on Trayvon Martin. Martin was a 17-year-old African-American boy who was killed by neighborhood watch captain George Zimmerman in 2012. Before Martin's death, Zimmerman reportedly called 911 about "a suspicious person" wearing a hoodie. Despite being advised not to approach the individual, Zimmerman did, and after a series of unconfirmed events, he shot Martin (per CNN).

When Obama spoke on the events, the effect of Martin's death on him was evident. "You know, when Trayvon Martin was first shot, I said that this could have been my son" (via Obama White House Archives). He also shared his personal experiences with racism, recounting car owners locking their doors when he got close and sharing the elevator with a woman who held her belongings tightly.

Conversely, Rivera held a completely different view of the situation. "I think the hoodie is much responsible for Trayvon Martin's death as George Zimmerman was," he asserted on "Fox & Friends." He suggested that wearing a hoodie equated to dressing up as a "gangsta-wannabe" and prompted people to profile one as a threat. Furthermore, Rivera responded to Obama's comments via a post on X (formerly Twitter), "He could add, and he would never let his son walk around DC in a hoodie."