'I Just Wanted To Be Treated Fairly': Why Cindy Williams Made An Abrupt Exit From Laverne & Shirley

Cindy Williams first played the role of Shirley Feeney on an episode of "Happy Days." She was to be a date for Richie Cunningham, played by Ron Howard — one of those iconic '70s sitcom stars still working. Shirley's best friend and roommate was Laverne DeFazio, played by Penny Marshall. The two women got a spin-off show called "Laverne & Shirley," which was wildly popular, and the show ran for eight seasons.

However, despite the show's fandom, Williams was a star who didn't make the series finale. Her last appearance was on Episode 3 of Season 8, and in the same way that the character of Laverne seemed blindsided by Shirley leaving, viewers were also left in the dark as to what really happened. Williams, who died in 2023, spoke about why before her death. From her perspective, it was because she was pregnant, and she couldn't come to an agreement with the showrunners over her schedule and how it would align with her becoming a mother. "I wasn't asking for special treatment; I just wanted to be treated fairly," Williams said, according to Woman's World.

In an appearance on the "Today" show in 2015, Williams talked to Savannah Guthrie about her awkward exit from the show and how things just didn't pan out the way she would have hoped. "When it came time for me to sign my contract for that season, they had me working on my due date to have my baby," Williams explained. "And I said, 'You know, I can't sign this.' And it went back and forth and back and forth and it just never got worked out."