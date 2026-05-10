Iconic '70s Sitcom Stars Who Are Still Working Today

The 1970s were an incredible time for sitcoms. The formulaic television comedies of the 1950s and the more over-the-top sitcoms of the 1960s had fused into a new version of the genre that found a perfect balance between the everyday and the absurd. During the 1970s, classic shows such as "Welcome Back, Kotter," "Happy Days," "Taxi," "All in the Family," and "One Day at a Time" all graced the airwaves. These shows knew how to make viewers laugh, how to make them cry, and inspired numerous people to do their best impressions of Vinnie Barbarino.

Many of the stars from these hilarious shows moved on to bigger and better things. Interestingly, many of them are still working. Some of them have moved into the director's chair. Some of them have become legends of animation. Some of them are now working for Disney. Regardless, each one of these actors has had an interesting career since the '70s. Let's take a look at what these icons are doing today.