Rita Wilson & Tom Hanks Have Been Married For Decades. See Their Love Story In Photos

It's fair to say that Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are the peanut butter to each other's jelly in every sense of the metaphor. As professionals, Hanks and Wilson have dominated the entertainment industry for decades. Hanks, of course, has starred in what feels like a million and one successful movies: "Saving Private Ryan," "Toy Story," and "Cast Away" barely scratch the surface. Wilson, on the other hand, is a renowned actor, producer, and musician in her own right with slam dunks like "My Big Fat Greek Wedding."

In a world where high-profile celebrity couples tend to split after so many years or hurdles to overcome, Hanks and Wilson have remained one of Hollywood's most stable and reliable couples. Everything about these two, from the way they look at one another to the way they discuss their decades-long marriage, screams "soulmates." Luckily for us (and for them, in a sense), Hanks and Wilson's relationship has been documented extensively.