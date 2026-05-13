Rita Wilson & Tom Hanks Have Been Married For Decades. See Their Love Story In Photos
It's fair to say that Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are the peanut butter to each other's jelly in every sense of the metaphor. As professionals, Hanks and Wilson have dominated the entertainment industry for decades. Hanks, of course, has starred in what feels like a million and one successful movies: "Saving Private Ryan," "Toy Story," and "Cast Away" barely scratch the surface. Wilson, on the other hand, is a renowned actor, producer, and musician in her own right with slam dunks like "My Big Fat Greek Wedding."
In a world where high-profile celebrity couples tend to split after so many years or hurdles to overcome, Hanks and Wilson have remained one of Hollywood's most stable and reliable couples. Everything about these two, from the way they look at one another to the way they discuss their decades-long marriage, screams "soulmates." Luckily for us (and for them, in a sense), Hanks and Wilson's relationship has been documented extensively.
The couple met on the set of Bosom Buddies in 1981
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson first laid eyes on each other in 1981, when Wilson made a guest appearance on the sitcom "Bosom Buddies." At the time, Hanks was married to his college sweetheart, Samantha Lewes. "One of the things, when we met, was that we just got along instantly," Wilson told Kelly Clarkson (via People) in 2020.
They were cast in the movie Volunteers in 1984
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson reconnected a few years later, when they joined the cast of Nicholas Meyer's comedy film, "Volunteers," in 1984. In the movie, Wilson portrayed the love interest of Hanks' character. "Rita and I just looked at each other and — kaboing — that was that," Hanks told GQ (via People).
Promotional images of Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks were released in 1985
"Volunteers" was released on August 16, 1985, around the time that Tom Hanks separated from Samantha Lewes, who sadly had a tragic life. Promotional images of Hanks and Rita Wilson for "Volunteers" definitely showed off their natural chemistry, although they still weren't a couple just yet. In 2024, Wilson described the movie on Facebook as, "The one film never mentioned in the canon of our film work."
They attended a screening of Nothing in Common in 1986
Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks finally went public with their relationship in 1986, after they attended several movie premieres together. That July, the then-new couple showed up for the premiere of "Nothing in Common," a comedy-drama directed by Garry Marshall. Wilson was there to support Hanks, who starred in the film opposite "Honeymooners" legend Jackie Gleason.
The couple watched tennis at the 1987 US Open
Tom Hanks and Samantha Lewes' divorce was finalized in 1987, around the time that Hanks and Rita Wilson attended the 1987 U.S. Open. The couple was all smiles as they walked hand in hand (via Getty Images), a reflection of how comfortable and happy they were together. The U.S. Open has been one of the largest and most prestigious tennis tournaments for decades.
They attended the premiere of Punchline in 1988
Tom Hanks starred in two movies in 1988. The second of the year, "Punchline," was released on October 7; Hanks starred alongside Sally Field. Rita Wilson accompanied Hanks to the premiere on September 23 at Hollywood's Mann's Chinese Theatre (also previously known as Grauman's Chinese Theatre, now called TCL Chinese Theatre); photographs of the event showcased the couple's wide smiles and laid-back demeanors.
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson tied the knot in 1988
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson married on April 30, 1988, and have remained one of Hollywood's strongest couples ever since. Images of their wedding reception (via Getty Images) showcase two things: their happiness and late-'80s fashion. In 2026, Wilson reflected on their successful relationship to People, saying, "You never go to bed mad ... whatever it is, resolve it before you go to bed."
The couple attended the 61st Academy Awards in 1989
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson laughed it up as they posed at the 61st Academy Awards on March 29, 1989. Hanks was nominated for one award that night: the coveted best actor in a leading role award. Hanks, who was nominated for his portrayal of Josh Baskin in "Big," ultimately lost to Dustin Hoffman. "Big" was also nominated for best writing directly for the screen (now called best original screenplay).
Rita Wilson attended Tom Hanks' 1992 Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony
The stunning transformation of Tom Hanks includes a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, which he received on July 1, 1992. Wilson could not contain her joy as she posed next to her husband. In one particularly charming photo (via Threads), Wilson happily dabbed sweat from Hanks' brow.
Wilson later received her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2019. Hanks said at Wilson's ceremony, "The lesson here is that Rita Wilson knows what she is doing ... Her instincts are wicked sharp (via E! News).
They attended the Sleepless in Seattle premiere in 1993
Although there's a lot people may not know about Tom Hanks, his starring role in Nora Ephron's "Sleepless in Seattle" remains one of his many career highlights. The classic rom-com, in which Hanks portrayed Sam Baldwin, was released on June 25, 1993.
Wilson also had a role as Suzy Baldwin, Sam's sister. "I saw 'When Harry Met Sally' and 'This Is Your Life', and I saw that Nora wrote women really, really well," Wilson told Entertainment Weekly in 2018.
The couple posed at the 51st Golden Globe Awards in 1994
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson attended the 51st Golden Globes on January 22, 1994. Hanks was nominated for two major awards that night: best performance by an actor (musical or comedy) for his portrayal of Sam Baldwin in "Sleepless in Seattle," and best performance by an actor (drama) for his portrayal of Andrew Beckett in "Philadelphia."
Hanks won best actor for his role in "Philadelphia," although the other award went to Robin Williams in "Mrs. Doubtfire." Wilson and Hanks both shone in black, with Wilson's pearl necklace a particular standout.
They attended the 67th Academy Awards in 1995
1995 was a good year for Tom Hanks and his biggest supporter, Rita Wilson. At the 67th Academy Awards on March 27, Hanks' portrayal of Forrest Gump won him the Oscar for best actor in a leading role; "Forrest Gump" won six awards in total, including best picture.
"I am standing here because the woman I share my life with has taught me, and demonstrates for me every day, just what love is," Hanks said during his acceptance speech (via YouTube).
Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks met Princess Diana in 1995
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson met Princess Diana in September 1995 at the premiere of "Apollo 13," roughly two years before Diana's tragic death in a car accident. Wilson and Hanks, who played a starring role in the film, met the British royal alongside director Ron Howard and his wife, Cheryl Alley.
"She could not have been more gracious, charming, funny and kind," Wilson reminisced in a 2017 Instagram post. "She was a gregarious dinner partner, laughing and engaged."
They were guests at the 8th Annual Fire & Ice Ball in 1997
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were guests at the 8th Annual Fire & Ice Ball, which took place on December 3, 1997; proceeds raised during the lavish charity gala went to Revlon and the UCLA Women's Cancer Research Program. Hanks sported a white suit and black bow tie for the occasion, which Wilson complemented with her embellished black and white gown.
Rita Wilson attended Tom Hanks' 1998 Hand & Footprint ceremony
On July 23, 1998, Tom Hanks was honored with a Hand and Footprints ceremony at Mann's Chinese Theatre; a tradition that kicked off back in 1927. Just like when Hanks received his star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Wilson was right by his side to celebrate the magnificent achievement. Hanks looked suave for someone whose hands were in wet cement, while Wilson looked effortlessly cool in her sleeveless dress and sunglasses.
The couple attended the 1999 premiere of The Green Mile
Frank Darabont's "The Green Mile" was released across the United States on December 10, 1999. In the adaptation of Stephen King's 1996 novel, Hanks portrayed corrections officer Paul Edgecomb. Rita Wilson attended the movie's West Coast premiere with Hanks, who had a rather full beard, on December 6.
While most of the attention was on Hanks, Wilson was briefly questioned during one of Hanks' interviews that night. When the interviewer asked about Hanks' phone calls home during filming, Wilson joked, "I am not at liberty to discuss those" (via YouTube).
They posed at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party in 2002
If the Oscars are one of the most prestigious award ceremonies, the annual Vanity Fair Oscar Party could be considered one of the most exclusive post-celebrations. In 2002, the get-together was held at a Morton's Restaurant in West Hollywood and hosted by Graydon Carter.
Hanks showed up with a standard suit-and-bow-tie number, while Rita shone in purple. Hanks was a presenter at that year's 74th Academy Awards; he presented the award for best picture, which went to Ron Howard's "A Beautiful Mind."
They attended The Ladykillers premiere in 2004
Of all the films Joel and Ethan Coen have made over the years, "The Ladykillers" is arguably one of the least well-known. In the black comedy crime thriller, which was released on March 26, 2004, Hanks starred as Professor Goldthwaite Higginson Dorr. Hanks and Wilson attended several premieres for the movie, including the world premiere at Hollywood's El Capitan Theatre.
There's no doubt that Hanks and Wilson were naturals on the red carpet by 2004, something that this particular photo from the high-profile event proves. All smiles and dressed in metallic colors that nicely reflected the light of the flashbulbs, the couple posed looking over their shoulders at the cameras behind them instead of at the cameras in front of them, an interesting choice that highlighted their natural chemistry and ease.
Rita Wilson made her Broadway debut in 2006
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have both been on Broadway at least once during their respective careers. Wilson's Broadway debut occurred in 2006, when she headlined "Chicago" as Roxie Hart at New York City's Ambassador Theatre. Wilson played the character for eight weeks between June and August, with Hanks in attendance, of course.
During Wilson's "Chicago" run, she was honored with a beautiful caricature at Sardi's in Manhattan; the restaurant has long been known for hanging portraits of accomplished celebrities on its walls. Wilson posed with the caricature beside Hanks and the owner of Sardi's at the time, Max Klimavicius.
The couple were guests at the 2008 HBO Emmy Party
Just like the Academy Awards have the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, the Primetime Emmy Awards have the coveted HBO Emmy Party for celebrities to celebrate post-ceremony. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson attended the event, which took place in West Hollywood's Pacific Design Center. Wilson shared throwback photos of her and Hanks' Emmy appearances in a 2020 Instagram post, mentioning that the dress worn in 2008 was designed by Christian Dior.
The 60th Primetime Emmy Awards took place on September 21, 2008. As an executive producer of HBO's "John Adams," Hanks took home an award for outstanding miniseries. The miniseries won five awards in total, including outstanding lead actor in a miniseries (Paul Giamatti) and outstanding lead actress in a miniseries (Laura Linney).
They attended Muhammad Ali's Celebrity Fight Night in 2012
Celebrity Night Fight is another high-profile charity event that Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have frequented over the years; dozens of celebrities have attended over the decades, including (but certainly not limited to) Donald Trump, Robert De Niro, and Harrison Ford. Legendary boxer Muhammad Ali was the honored guest of Celebrity Fight Night for 20 consecutive years, from 1996 until his death in 2016.
The 18th Celebrity Fight Night took place on March 24, 2012, in Phoenix. Hanks and Wilson weren't just photographed on the red carpet, but they also personally met and posed with Ali. "We loved having [Wilson] and her husband [Hanks]," the organization wrote on Instagram in 2020. "Rita wowed the audiences with her performances at both Founders Club and CFN!"
Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks were photographed having a nice beach stroll in 2014
Given their celebrity status and plethora of awards, it should come as absolutely no surprise that Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson live a lavish life. While the couple owns a villa in Greece — Wilson is of Greek and Bulgarian descent — they primarily reside in Pacific Palisades, a wealthy neighborhood in Los Angeles. Their $26 million mansion was one of the lucky ones to survive the Palisades Fire in 2025.
A decade before the massive fire broke out, Hanks and Wilson were papped enjoying a rather relaxing walk on the beach in Malibu. Walking hand in hand with their adorable dog by their side, the couple maintained a low-profile appearance while taking the time to enjoy a peaceful moment.
They had a blast at Saturday Night Live's 40th anniversary special in 2015
While Rita Wilson has never hosted "Saturday Night Live," Tom Hanks is a member of "The Five-Timers Club." As the same suggests, Hanks has hosted the show more than five times. In fact, he's hosted a whopping 10 times: in 1985, twice in 1988, twice in 1990, in 1992, in 1996, in 2006, in 2016, and in 2020. Naturally, Hanks and Wilson were a part of SNL's 40th Anniversary Special in February 2015. As one would expect, they posed playfully for cameras and appeared in high spirits.
A few months after SNL's 40th anniversary, however, the couple faced a major hurdle when Wilson was diagnosed with invasive lobular carcinoma, a type of breast cancer. After a bilateral mastectomy and reconstruction surgery, Wilson was declared cancer-free and has been in remission since 2015. In 2019, Wilson wrote on Instagram, "I had a serious discussion with my husband that if anything happens, I wanted him to be super sad for a very long time...and I'd also like a party, a celebration."
They attended the 2017 Tribeca Film Festival
The Tribeca Festival, called the Tribeca Film Festival until 2021, remains one of the most high-profile annual events in New York City. Founded by Robert De Niro and Jane Rosenthal after the September 11 attacks, the festival highlights new cinematic works and includes public discussions with established entertainers.
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have attended the Tribeca Festival several times; sometimes they've shown up as regular audience members, while other times Hanks has stepped up as a celebrity speaker (aka Storyteller). In 2017, the couple posed for the premiere of "The Circle" before Hanks publicly interviewed one of his good friends, Bruce Springsteen.
They cuddled up at the 77th Golden Globe Awards in 2020
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson attended the 77th Golden Globe Awards on January 5, 2020. Hanks was nominated in the best supporting actor category for his portrayal of Fred Rogers in "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood." Hanks also received the Cecil B. DeMille Award.
Although Hanks and Wilson's interactions on the red carpet were sweet, they were overshadowed when Hanks went viral for his facial reactions to Ricky Gervais' opening monologue (which you can watch unfold on YouTube). Nonetheless, Wilson told E! News ahead of the ceremony, "I think [Hanks' award] is wonderful. It's wonderful for Tom, and it's wonderful for our family."
They made an appearance at the 2022 A Man Called Otto photo-call
Marc Forster's comedy drama "A Man Called Otto" was released on January 13, 2023. In the movie, Hanks portrays Otto Anderson, a man who forms unexpected relationships with his neighbors. Truman Hanks, the youngest of Hanks' four kids, portrays a younger version of Otto.
"A Man Called Otto" was the epitome of a family affair. Wilson served as one of the film's co-producers. "I turned to Tom and I almost couldn't get the words out. 'We have to get the rights to this movie. And you have to play this role,'" Wilson detailed to the Los Angeles Times in 2023.
They were guests at the 14th Annual Governors Awards in 2024
The Governors Awards, which are hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, present honorary Oscars each year; the first ceremony aired in 2009. Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson attended the 14th Governors Awards on January 9, 2024. While neither was there to receive any awards, they looked sharp and sophisticated as they posed on the red carpet.
The couple attended the 2025 Too Much special screening
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson traveled to London for a special screening of "Too Much," a one-season Netflix rom-com starring Megan Stalter and Will Sharpe. During the event, which took place on June 23, 2025, Hanks and Wilson proved, once again, that they were the epitome of couple goals. The duo posed with ease on the carpet (with Wilson in some rather nice shoes) in a short video posted by E! News on Instagram. Hanks taking a photo of Wilson was the cherry on top of this wholesome appearance.
Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks attended the LACMA Opening Gala in 2026
Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson celebrated 38 years of marriage in 2026, in stark contrast with some of the shortest celebrity marriages in Hollywood history. For Valentine's Day 2026, Wilson adorably wrote on Instagram, "[L]ove is in the air!!! Always!!! I love this man!!" While Hanks doesn't utilize social media as much as his wife, he did plug Wilson's latest album, "Sound of a Woman," on Instagram with: "This is EPIC. And a marvel!!"
In April, the adorable duo attended the LACMA Opening Gala, an event that raised approximately $11.5 million. The gala was in support of The David Geffen Galleries, an expansive building designed by Peter Zumthor. "What a gift to our city!" Wilson wrote on Instagram about the occasion.