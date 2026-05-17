Few TV series of the 1970s became as instantly popular as "Laverne & Shirley." The spinoff of mega-hit "Happy Days" premiered in January 1976, and was an immediate ratings grabber. Like its predecessor, the series was set in Milwaukee in the 1950s, focusing on the titular Laverne DeFazio (played by Penny Marshall) and roommate Shirley Feeney (Cindy Williams, who died in 2023), who toiled by day in the Shotz Beer bottling plant while getting up to an endless array of sitcom shenanigans in their spare time.

The show proved to be a star-making vehicle for Marshall. When the series ended its successful eight-season run in 1983, she could have had her pick of any sitcom on television. Instead, she pivoted to a whole new career behind the camera, ultimately becoming one of Hollywood's most successful film directors while blazing trails for women in an arena traditionally dominated by men.

Yet that's only one part of the journey of the multitalented actor, director, and producer who starred in one TV's most beloved sitcoms while also making some of the biggest movies of the 1980s and '90s. To find out more, read on to explore the complete transformation of "Laverne & Shirley" star Penny Marshall.