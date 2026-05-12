Archie & Lilibet Rock Mickey Mouse Ears In Adorable New Disneyland Photos

Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are kicking the summer off right. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, tend to keep their kids out of the spotlight. While Meghan posted a few photos of the kids on May 11, she stuck to her usual rule of keeping their faces off-limits. We did, however, get to see their Disney-loving outfits for Archie and Lilibet's joint birthday celebration.

Fans received a rare sneak peek into Archie and Lilibet's life courtesy of Meghan's Instagram. The kids joined their parents and grandma, Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland, on a special Disneyland outing. Both kids sported baseball caps with Mickey Mouse ears. Archie's appeared to be "Winnie the Pooh"-themed, while Lilibet's were sparkly pink. Meghan opted for the classic Minnie Mouse style. While the photos didn't show too many defining details, it was easy to see just how much the birthday girl looks like her dad with her long, red locks.