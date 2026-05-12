Archie & Lilibet Rock Mickey Mouse Ears In Adorable New Disneyland Photos
Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet are kicking the summer off right. Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, tend to keep their kids out of the spotlight. While Meghan posted a few photos of the kids on May 11, she stuck to her usual rule of keeping their faces off-limits. We did, however, get to see their Disney-loving outfits for Archie and Lilibet's joint birthday celebration.
Fans received a rare sneak peek into Archie and Lilibet's life courtesy of Meghan's Instagram. The kids joined their parents and grandma, Meghan Markle's mother Doria Ragland, on a special Disneyland outing. Both kids sported baseball caps with Mickey Mouse ears. Archie's appeared to be "Winnie the Pooh"-themed, while Lilibet's were sparkly pink. Meghan opted for the classic Minnie Mouse style. While the photos didn't show too many defining details, it was easy to see just how much the birthday girl looks like her dad with her long, red locks.
Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet seem to be enjoying California life
Prince Archie turned 7 on May 6 and Princess Lilibet will turn 5 on June 4. Of course, Mother's Day took place right in between the two big days. So, there were certainly enough reasons to celebrate this past weekend in the Sussex household. "They were celebrating the kids' birthdays together," an insider explained to People, noting, "The kids did lots of rides, and it was a special way to extend Mother's Day for Meghan and her mom."
Meghan's adorable Instagram carousel showed the kids with Mickey Mouse balloons and enjoying a boat ride. They also got to meet some fan-favorite characters at the park, including "Sleeping Beauty" herself, Aurora, and "Star Wars" villain Darth Vader. Lilibet even snagged a hug from Cinderella. It's clear that, for the kids' birthday celebrations, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were able to take advantage of a few perks that life in California has brought them: traveling to Disneyland with ease and having a bit more privacy when their children want to go out into the world and just be kids.