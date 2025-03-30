Princess Lilibet Looks So Much Like Dad Harry With Her Long Red Locks
A newly released image of the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, and her children, Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie — who have often been snubbed by the royal family — reveals that the children have adopted their dad's trademark look — his striking red hair — making them look exactly like the Duke of Sussex. The image, which was posted on Markle's Instagram page in collaboration with her business, aseverofficial, shows the Duchess holding Lilibet in her left arm while Archie holds on to her right leg. The three are standing in what appears to be a garden, and Markle and Lilibet are wearing straw hats. But the hat could not hide the long red hair that she inherited from her father, Prince Harry.
Though the comments on the post were turned off, social media users still took conversations about the children's hair online. "Meghan is outnumbered by gingers!!! Princess Lilibet's hair is even redder than Prince Archie's hair which is very red itself," one X user said. "In Prince Harry's words 'The Spencer gene is strong'," they continued. "Red hair gene reigns supreme," another X said.
Other social media users debated that the "Suits" actor likely has red hair genes as well since two copies of the recessive gene are required from each parent for it to appear in the child. "Meghan carries the ginger gene too, see TM when he was younger and all his family are hinge [sic] too," one X user pointed out.
Prince Harry is surprised at his children's red hair
Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie's striking red her is not just a surprise to the public, but also to their father. In a 2023 interview on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," Prince Harry said, "I actually really, genuinely thought at the beginning of my relationship [with Meghan] that should this go the distance and we have kids that there's no way the ginger gene will stand up to my wife's genes," he said, "but I was wrong. The ginger gene is a strong one!"
And Prince Harry and his children aren't the only ones in the royal family that sport natural red hair. Sarah, the Duchess of York, who is Princess Beatrice and Eugenie's mother, has red hair that falls just past the width of her shoulders. Princess Beatrice also has light red hair that sits at about the same length as her mother. Prince Harry's red hair reportedly stems from his mother, Princess Diana's, side; all Princess Diana's siblings had red hair.
Though the world is now privy to how red Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie's hair is, their parents continue to keep their faces hidden, including in Meghan Markle's Instagram post. Markle and Prince Harry have been vocal about protecting their children from the world, and have been very selective about what they post about them online, so it's likely the children's faces won't make an appearance on their parents' social media for some time to come.