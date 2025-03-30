Princess Lilibet Looks So Much Like Dad Harry With Her Long Red Locks

A newly released image of the Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, and her children, Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie — who have often been snubbed by the royal family — reveals that the children have adopted their dad's trademark look — his striking red hair — making them look exactly like the Duke of Sussex. The image, which was posted on Markle's Instagram page in collaboration with her business, aseverofficial, shows the Duchess holding Lilibet in her left arm while Archie holds on to her right leg. The three are standing in what appears to be a garden, and Markle and Lilibet are wearing straw hats. But the hat could not hide the long red hair that she inherited from her father, Prince Harry.

Though the comments on the post were turned off, social media users still took conversations about the children's hair online. "Meghan is outnumbered by gingers!!! Princess Lilibet's hair is even redder than Prince Archie's hair which is very red itself," one X user said. "In Prince Harry's words 'The Spencer gene is strong'," they continued. "Red hair gene reigns supreme," another X said.

Other social media users debated that the "Suits" actor likely has red hair genes as well since two copies of the recessive gene are required from each parent for it to appear in the child. "Meghan carries the ginger gene too, see TM when he was younger and all his family are hinge [sic] too," one X user pointed out.

