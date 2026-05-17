'50s Throwback Pic: King Charles & David Attenborough Have Known Each Other For Decades
Sir David Attenborough is a naturalist and TV presenter who many in the U.K. consider to be a beloved public figure. You might recognize his voice from nature documentaries like "Blue Planet" and "Planet Earth." Attenborough turned 100 in 2026, and King Charles III sent him a special birthday message via a YouTube video. In the message, he noted: "It is amazing to think that you and I have known one another for more than 60 years; indeed, I believe we first met in 1958, almost a decade before the age of color television, and of course our paths have crossed many times since."
We can see what a bit of what it was like when the future king first met Attenborough. It was on the set of the BBC show "Zoo Quest," and then-Prince Charles, who would have been 9 when the photo was reportedly taken in early 1958, was joined by Princess Anne. Along with meeting Attenborough, the two young royals seem equally, if perhaps not more so, interested in meeting the cockatoo that Attenborough had with him.
The royal family's official Instagram page also included a photo of the meeting between Charles, Attenborough, Anne, and the cockatoo in their birthday tribute for Attenborough. Well wishers flooded the comments with messages of support and love for the centenarian.
David Attenborough has influenced generations of royals
"Zoo Quest" marked David Attenborough's first foray into television. The show aired in the 1950s, and it focused on obtaining animals to bring back to the London Zoo. He was originally a producer, but when the presenter got sick, Attenborough took over. That show helped kickstart his renowned career, focused on wildlife and the natural world.
The royal family has had a longtime friendship with Attenborough. He and Queen Elizabeth II were born the same year, and he helped produce the queen's famous Christmas addresses to the nation for a few years in the late '80s and early '90s. One year, he selected the dress for the queen to wear on camera; she reportedly didn't like the choice, but she wore it. Attenborough is also a part of why both King Charles III and William, Prince of Wales have a passion for the environment and conservation. The naturalist and Prince William launched the Earthshot Prize in 2020 to provide support for innovators and inventors finding ways to repair our planet. Prince Harry has also felt inspired by Attenborough; in a Time magazine essay for Attenborough's legendary 100 years, Harry called him "a secular saint" and added, "He is an institutional pillar as essential to the national fabric as a cup of tea."
Attenborough has continued inspiring the next generation of royals. In a speech at The Royal Albert Hall in honor of Attenborough's 100th birthday, Prince William said, "Like millions across the world, my children have grown up with your incredible storytelling — a window into the wonders of nature that shaped their understanding of our planet, and their belief that it is something worth fighting for."