'50s Throwback Pic: King Charles & David Attenborough Have Known Each Other For Decades

Sir David Attenborough is a naturalist and TV presenter who many in the U.K. consider to be a beloved public figure. You might recognize his voice from nature documentaries like "Blue Planet" and "Planet Earth." Attenborough turned 100 in 2026, and King Charles III sent him a special birthday message via a YouTube video. In the message, he noted: "It is amazing to think that you and I have known one another for more than 60 years; indeed, I believe we first met in 1958, almost a decade before the age of color television, and of course our paths have crossed many times since."

We can see what a bit of what it was like when the future king first met Attenborough. It was on the set of the BBC show "Zoo Quest," and then-Prince Charles, who would have been 9 when the photo was reportedly taken in early 1958, was joined by Princess Anne. Along with meeting Attenborough, the two young royals seem equally, if perhaps not more so, interested in meeting the cockatoo that Attenborough had with him.

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The royal family's official Instagram page also included a photo of the meeting between Charles, Attenborough, Anne, and the cockatoo in their birthday tribute for Attenborough. Well wishers flooded the comments with messages of support and love for the centenarian.