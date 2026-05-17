Throwback Video Of Robin Williams Winning An Oscar Still Makes Fans Emotional
It's been more than a decade since his tragic death, and actor and comedian Robin Williams is still one of the most beloved figures in all of Hollywood. Not only that, but it seems that Williams' fans are constantly finding new ways to love and appreciate his life and career. Take, for instance, the 1991 film "Hook," which co-starred Williams as a grown-up Peter Pan. The film was panned by critics (pun intended) upon its original release, but has since undergone a massive reappraisal, becoming a cult classic, not to mention a surprise streaming hit. Another example came in May 2026, when fans rediscovered Williams' 1998 Oscars acceptance speech, and took time to appreciate the late actor's grace and gratitude.
Robin Williams accepting his Academy Award for Good Will Hunting is still one of the most heartfelt Oscar speeches ever. pic.twitter.com/FD20VOE4lX
— cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) May 9, 2026
At the 70th Academy Awards in March 1998, Williams took home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Dr. Sean Maguire in the 1997 film "Good Will Hunting," beating out fellow nominees Robert Forster, Anthony Hopkins, Greg Kinnear, and Burt Reynolds for the prestigious award. "This might be the one time I'm speechless. ... Thank you so much for this incredible honor," an audibly emotional Williams said upon taking the stage, adding, "Thank you for putting me in a category with these four extraordinary men."
Users on X, formerly known as Twitter, were greatly appreciative of Williams' words and the way he carried himself in victory all those years ago. "It stands out because it felt personal and unforced, just pure gratitude and humor," one user said of the actor's speech. "He is moving, and also it is the emotion in all the people there, you can feel real love in their applause," another commented. Someone else remarked, "You don't know how much you miss him till he pops up again for us all to watch. Legend."
Robin Williams' 10-year journey to winning an Academy Award
Robin Williams' Best Supporting Actor win at the 1998 Academy Awards was no doubt especially cathartic for his fans at the time, given that it was the triumphant culmination of the beloved actor and comedian's 10-year Oscar journey.
Williams' first Oscar nomination came in 1988, when he earned a Best Actor nod for his leading role in "Good Morning, Vietnam." However, he faced some stiff competition that year in the form of Jack Nicholson, William Hurt, and the ultimate winner, Michael Douglas for his performance as the money-grubbing Gordon Gekko in "Wall Street." Williams received another Best Actor nomination in 1990 for his performance as in "Dead Poets Society," though the award ended up going to Daniel Day-Lewis for "My Left Foot."
Williams' third and final Best Actor nomination came in 1992, for his role in "The Fisher King." That year, however, he was unfortunate enough to be up against Anthony Hopkins who took home the Oscar for his performance as Dr. Hannibal Lecter in "The Silence of the Lambs" — a performance so terrifyingly convincing that it actually led to the end of Hopkins' brief romance with Martha Stewart.
Williams finally had his day (and overcame Hopkins) with his Best Supporting Actor win for "Good Will Hunting" in 1998. Williams' co-star Matt Damon was himself up for Best Actor that year, though coincidentally lost to the aforementioned Jack Nicholson for "As Good as It Gets." "Good Will Hunting" itself was also unlucky enough to be up against "Titanic" in the Best Picture race. However, Damon and fellow co-star Ben Affleck did win Best Writing for their work on the film's script. Hence, the photo you can see above of Damon, Williams, and Affleck all proudly holding their Oscars aloft.