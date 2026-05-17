Throwback Video Of Robin Williams Winning An Oscar Still Makes Fans Emotional

It's been more than a decade since his tragic death, and actor and comedian Robin Williams is still one of the most beloved figures in all of Hollywood. Not only that, but it seems that Williams' fans are constantly finding new ways to love and appreciate his life and career. Take, for instance, the 1991 film "Hook," which co-starred Williams as a grown-up Peter Pan. The film was panned by critics (pun intended) upon its original release, but has since undergone a massive reappraisal, becoming a cult classic, not to mention a surprise streaming hit. Another example came in May 2026, when fans rediscovered Williams' 1998 Oscars acceptance speech, and took time to appreciate the late actor's grace and gratitude.

Robin Williams accepting his Academy Award for Good Will Hunting is still one of the most heartfelt Oscar speeches ever. pic.twitter.com/FD20VOE4lX — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) May 9, 2026

At the 70th Academy Awards in March 1998, Williams took home the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role as Dr. Sean Maguire in the 1997 film "Good Will Hunting," beating out fellow nominees Robert Forster, Anthony Hopkins, Greg Kinnear, and Burt Reynolds for the prestigious award. "This might be the one time I'm speechless. ... Thank you so much for this incredible honor," an audibly emotional Williams said upon taking the stage, adding, "Thank you for putting me in a category with these four extraordinary men."

Users on X, formerly known as Twitter, were greatly appreciative of Williams' words and the way he carried himself in victory all those years ago. "It stands out because it felt personal and unforced, just pure gratitude and humor," one user said of the actor's speech. "He is moving, and also it is the emotion in all the people there, you can feel real love in their applause," another commented. Someone else remarked, "You don't know how much you miss him till he pops up again for us all to watch. Legend."