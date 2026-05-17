Courteney Cox's Best-Dressed Moments From Her 50s

Many of us have seen Courteney Cox since she was filming "Friends" episodes way back in the '90s. Of course, she has gone through quite the transformation in the public eye since then. Interestingly, through her many phases, this star has always stayed fairly true to her style preferences. And, she's still rocking the looks that feel like quintessential Courteney Cox today.

On June 15, 2014, Cox celebrated her 50th birthday alongside partner Johnny McDaid. This milestone birthday kicked off a decade of new projects and plenty of new outfits. In her '50s, Cox stuck to her laidback, easygoing style that's more comfy than fussy. She loves pullover sweaters, lightweight button-downs, and comfy tees. Sometimes this makes for bland 'fits, while other times, it gives us inspo for effortlessly chic ensembles. And there have even been a few outfits she sported in her 50s that seriously surprised us. Like a fine wine, plenty of folks' style just gets better with age. Taking a look at the best outfits Cox wore during her 50s, she just might be one of them.