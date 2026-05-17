Courteney Cox's Best-Dressed Moments From Her 50s
Many of us have seen Courteney Cox since she was filming "Friends" episodes way back in the '90s. Of course, she has gone through quite the transformation in the public eye since then. Interestingly, through her many phases, this star has always stayed fairly true to her style preferences. And, she's still rocking the looks that feel like quintessential Courteney Cox today.
On June 15, 2014, Cox celebrated her 50th birthday alongside partner Johnny McDaid. This milestone birthday kicked off a decade of new projects and plenty of new outfits. In her '50s, Cox stuck to her laidback, easygoing style that's more comfy than fussy. She loves pullover sweaters, lightweight button-downs, and comfy tees. Sometimes this makes for bland 'fits, while other times, it gives us inspo for effortlessly chic ensembles. And there have even been a few outfits she sported in her 50s that seriously surprised us. Like a fine wine, plenty of folks' style just gets better with age. Taking a look at the best outfits Cox wore during her 50s, she just might be one of them.
She nailed the proportions with her fave skirt silhouette
One detail of Courteney Cox's style preferences that's easily gleaned from perusing photos of her is that she loves a straight, sleek maxi skirt. How well this style of skirt works for her depends on what she wears with it and how she plays with proportions. She rocked this look particularly successfully at the Ivor Novello Awards in 2016. She paired a black, semi-sheer maxi skirt with a tied-up white button-down, black sandals, and a matching bag for an easy breezy yet put-together outfit.
She did black and white with vintage vibes
Whether it's a red carpet or just running errands, it's clear that Courteney Cox prefers simple silhouettes and neutral color palettes. Sometimes, though, she's managed to stick to these preferences while still adding in a bit of spice. That's what she did with a simple black and white look at the BMI Pop Awards in 2016. Cox paired a simple white dress with an off-white clutch and black sandals. Yet, the dress' long sleeves and straight shape gave a subtle '60s mod vibe that made it feel a bit more interesting.
Cox made comfy look cool
Courteney Cox apparently loves when her closet is full of mostly all black and white. That doesn't mean, however, that she doesn't know when to add in a pop of color for just the right effect. The "Cougar Town" star was in her element in jeans and a white blouse in 2020 when she was seen out and about in LA. Yet, she really elevated this look when she draped a black leather blazer over her shoulders and added on some bold red, knee-high boots. This colorful accessory made an otherwise bland 'fit pop.
She looked like real red carpet material
The best red carpet moment of Courteney Cox's 50s has to be the asymmetrical black dress she wore to the 46th AFI Life Achievement Award Gala in 2018. The dress itself was fairly minimalist, just like the star seems to prefer. Yet, a bit of sculptural detailing in the front, paired with the asymmetrical neckline, added just enough detail. Her effortless updo was the perfect finishing touch for this easygoing yet sophisticated ensemble.
She made a black suit look relaxed and feminine
Courteney Cox clearly loves a good black blazer. She styled it in a way that looked utterly her at Deadline Contenders Television in 2022. The suit, itself, didn't have any special details. Yet, she chose to accessorize it with a delicate, satin-y, lacy top and a belt with a big gold buckle. These details made the suit feel a bit more unique and played into her love of relaxed-looking ensembles.
She sported an LBD Courteney Cox style
The year before Courteney Cox said "goodbye" to her 50s and "hello, 60" just so happened to bring one of her best 'fits of the decade. In March 2023, the star headed to the world premiere of "Scream VI" in an all-black look. And, she showed just how layering and playing with texture can make a monochrome outfit pop. She styled her simple black minidress with slightly sheer black tights, matching pumps, and a black blazer. The ensemble wasn't complicated, but it was still impossibly chic.