Iconic Twiggy Hairstyles That Celebs Still Wear Today
When hearing the name "Twiggy," most people think of a very, very specific moment in history. Twiggy was an icon of the late '60s, and some of her style choices went on to become symbols of the time period. But not everything about the star's look was a trend. Some elements of her look have stood the test of time, and as things often do in beauty and fashion, some of her choices have cycled back around.
Twiggy's short and sleek mod haircut is probably the one most of us associate with her. Yet, many of her other hairstyles were very different. And, interestingly enough, some of them look like the perfect hair inspiration for today. Like most trend cycles, hair trends are constantly moving. As such, old-school haircuts are often making a comeback. From long waves to braids and blunt bangs, Twiggy sported hairstyles that we can imagine the biggest stars of today donning. In fact, looking through some of the model's old hair moments could provide all of us — stars included — with some great ideas for a new look.
Her curls with clips are perfect for today's pop girlies
Rocking a middle part and pulling your hair back with a clip on either side is certainly a look that came back around in the 50 years since this photo of Twiggy was snapped. Twiggy's long, loose voluminous curls are surely the envy of the many people trying various heatless curling methods today. And, pulling it back with two clips is majorly on-trend. Pop this look on Sabrina Carpenter or Olivia Rodrigo, and we'd never guess it had gone through so much time travel.
Her long hair with bangs look would be totally on-trend right now
From Dakota Johnson to Taylor Swift and many others, heavy bangs are definitely an it-girl haircut these days. In the late '70s, Twiggy was already rocking the look with her long, blonde waves. It's easy to imagine that Jennifer Lawrence could have used this cut as an inspo pic for the bangs she got in 2026. Folks were as crazy about her new bangs as they probably were about Twiggy's bangs so many decades ago. Some haircuts really do feel eternally fresh.
Her loose, messy waves are a classic style
While this photo of Twiggy may have been snapped back in the '70s, it's easy to imagine some of our favorite long-haired stars sharing a similar pic on Instagram today. While a top like this one, simple jewelry, and a smokey eye never seem to go out of style, what really makes Twiggy's look feel modern is the hair. With a middle part and long, messy waves, this easy breezy hairstyle somehow feels effortlessly updated.
Her half-up, half-down hair looked majorly modern
For folks with long hair, a half-up, half-down style has basically always been a great option. In fact, at the 2026 Met Gala, lots of stars were rocking some variation of the look. If folks like Zoë Kravitz and Charli XCX are sporting something on fashion's biggest night, it must be unquestionably cool. And, it was equally cool on Twiggy in the '70s. She wore her hair straight and pulled back into two small sections with red ribbons, which we can easily imagine a star trying today.
Her small braids would have fit right in at Coachella 2026
Twiggy was such an it-girl that in 1970, fans lined up to buy her brand of tights. Everything about her ensemble for the exciting occasion would have made for perfect 2020s festival wear. Her silky dress, layered necklaces, and chain belt all gave major festival vibes. And, interestingly, nothing felt more Coachella-ready than her middle part paired with tiny braids. Braids of all kinds were all the rage at Coachella 2026, and stars like Kesha and Liberty Poole rocked a few tiny ones like this to the festival in recent years.
Her slightly messy bun had total clean girl vibes
Evidently, glasses styles have definitely changed since 1976, but it seems that the messy bun look is forever. While it's not the style we're used to seeing Twiggy rock, this top knot with a subtle middle part looks stunning on her. And, it's also similar to how we might see stars throw their hair back today. The "clean girl" aesthetic didn't really manifest until the 2020s. Yet, Twiggy was rocking the perfect hair and makeup for the look five decades earlier.