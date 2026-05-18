Iconic Twiggy Hairstyles That Celebs Still Wear Today

When hearing the name "Twiggy," most people think of a very, very specific moment in history. Twiggy was an icon of the late '60s, and some of her style choices went on to become symbols of the time period. But not everything about the star's look was a trend. Some elements of her look have stood the test of time, and as things often do in beauty and fashion, some of her choices have cycled back around.

Twiggy's short and sleek mod haircut is probably the one most of us associate with her. Yet, many of her other hairstyles were very different. And, interestingly enough, some of them look like the perfect hair inspiration for today. Like most trend cycles, hair trends are constantly moving. As such, old-school haircuts are often making a comeback. From long waves to braids and blunt bangs, Twiggy sported hairstyles that we can imagine the biggest stars of today donning. In fact, looking through some of the model's old hair moments could provide all of us — stars included — with some great ideas for a new look.