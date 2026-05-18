Shania Twain's Most Stunning Fashion Moments From The '90s

Shania Twain has dominated the music industry for decades throughout her stunning transformation from a fresh-faced rookie to a dynamite star. While she's still having a great time touring and performing in the 2020s, she was arguably at the height of her fame in the 1990s. She released multiple hits throughout that decade, including "You're Still the One," "That Don't Impress Me Much," and "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" While she took over the music charts and built an ever-growing fanbase, she also established herself as a fashion icon of the era.

If you're even a casual fan of Twain, we're sure you can picture some of her most memorable fashion moments, especially during the 1990s. From her full leopard-print outfit in the music video for "That Don't Impress Me Much," to the black tie, trench coat, and top hat ensemble in the video for "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!", she had her finger on the pulse of '90s style, and it wasn't just in music videos.

Outside of MTV, Twain was just as much a master at 1990s-era fashion. Although some of her more recent looks might've landed her on some worst-dressed lists, she rocked plenty of legendary looks during the '90s during performances and at awards show appearances. It's safe to say that she made her mark on the decade in more ways than one, and here are some of her most memorable looks from the time.