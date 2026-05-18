Shania Twain's Most Stunning Fashion Moments From The '90s
Shania Twain has dominated the music industry for decades throughout her stunning transformation from a fresh-faced rookie to a dynamite star. While she's still having a great time touring and performing in the 2020s, she was arguably at the height of her fame in the 1990s. She released multiple hits throughout that decade, including "You're Still the One," "That Don't Impress Me Much," and "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" While she took over the music charts and built an ever-growing fanbase, she also established herself as a fashion icon of the era.
If you're even a casual fan of Twain, we're sure you can picture some of her most memorable fashion moments, especially during the 1990s. From her full leopard-print outfit in the music video for "That Don't Impress Me Much," to the black tie, trench coat, and top hat ensemble in the video for "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!", she had her finger on the pulse of '90s style, and it wasn't just in music videos.
Outside of MTV, Twain was just as much a master at 1990s-era fashion. Although some of her more recent looks might've landed her on some worst-dressed lists, she rocked plenty of legendary looks during the '90s during performances and at awards show appearances. It's safe to say that she made her mark on the decade in more ways than one, and here are some of her most memorable looks from the time.
Shania rocked shoulder pads and a black vinyl set at an awards show
At the 23rd annual American Music Awards in 1996, Shania Twain arrived at the venue looking stunning in a sultry black two-piece vinyl set topped with a unique blue bolero jacket with prominent shoulder pads. There, she won the award for Favorite Country New Artist and was nominated for two more awards.
While she won the award as a country singer, she didn't go for this vibe with her clothes. Instead, she wore some major staples of the era, with high-waisted skinny pants and a cropped jacket with big shoulders reflecting the decade.
Twain embraced '90s mom jeans and a leather vest
At the 1996 World Music Awards, which took place in Monte Carlo, Monaco, Shania Twain went for a relaxed look during her performance. With light wash "mom" jeans, a leather belt, a white crop top, and a leather vest, she looked fantastic despite the more casual 'fit.
Twain's style at the event was super representative of the mid-'90s era. She would've fit right into an episode of "Friends" from the first few seasons, when Jennifer Aniston's character regularly wore cropped, sleeveless vests and jeans in the same way. Twain donned a similar outfit during her fresh-faced appearance on "The Tonight Show with Jay Leno" in 1995, as well.
The music icon pulled double duty at the 1999 Grammys
Shania Twain took home quite a few awards for her music during the 1990s, but it's a wonder why she didn't get one for her fashion sense. At the 1999 Grammy Awards, where she took home the awards for Best Female Country Vocal Performance and Best Country Song, the singer pulled double duty with her outfits.
Twain walked the red carpet in a skin-tight, long-sleeved white dress with a turtleneck, while she also performed her hit song, "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!", in a different outfit. The all-black ensemble with a corset top, long gloves, and a choker necklace, was one she wore in the music video and brought out for the awards show.
Shania donned tight curls and a unique cutout dress for another event
Shania Twain was the perfect example of '90s glam at the 1998 Billboard Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada. With her hair in tight curls hanging down her back, she stunned in a light blue sleeveless dress with a turtleneck and a circle cutout at the front. She added an elegant silk shawl in the same color.
The long, straight dress, curls, and silk were all super popular at the time. Only a year later, in the film "10 Things I Hate About You," Julia Stiles' character wore a look to her prom that wasn't too far off from Twain's outfit and hair here.
Shania went for casual chic in a crop top and high-waisted velvet pants
Alongside the glam of the 1990s, Shania Twain proved that the casual fashion of the era could feel just as dazzling. When she attended the 1995 Billboard Music Awards, she wore a cropped red sweater and high-waisted lace-up black velvet pants.
She paired the outfit with bold red lipstick and a messy updo. Despite the more laid-back clothing, Twain still looked amazing, with her muscular figure and bright smile on display as she posed for photos.
The songstress wore her signature leopard print for the ACM Awards
Shania Twain's fashion was on point at the after party for the Academy of Country Music Awards in May 1999. She pulled out her signature leopard print in the form of a floor-length, long-sleeved jacket with pointed shoulders that she wore over a black velvet dress.
With her hair half-up to reveal a statement gold necklace, the whole outfit was a great example of a memorable 1990s look as the era began to come to a close. It's unclear if it was the exact same jacket she wore in the "That Don't Impress Me Much" video, but it sure looked close.
Bold sparkles and a sheer cutout took center stage
In another iconic fashion moment for the star, Shania Twain excitedly posed with her awards at the 1996 Country Music Awards in a striking dress. The sparkling gown featured a slit on the left side, a high neck, and a sheer cutout at the front.
The dress was almost all black except for the ornate silver detail lining the top and the cutout and a feminine silver design near the waist. She rocked a '90s-style messy updo for the event as well, shimmering as she held up her winnings from the night.