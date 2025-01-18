Shania Twain Is Unrecognizable In Fresh-Faced Throwback Pics From Her Early Career

Throughout Shania Twain's impressive career, she's winningly transformed her sound from full-on country to more pop heavy. Twain's look has also undergone its own mini-overhaul. While the "You're Still the One" crooner often sports her natural brown locks, she's also experimented with different shades over the years, including blonde and even pink. The blonde look, in particular, made Twain completely unrecognizable at the People's Choice Country Music Awards in September 2024. However, it's not just the Grammy winner's hair that's had a noticeable makeover. After laying eyes on a gorgeous throwback picture of her taken just a month before Twain's 30th birthday, we realized just how much of a physical transformation she's had since starting out.

In a photo taken from a July 1995 appearance on "The Tonight Show With Jay Leno," Twain's natural beauty is on full display. She appears to be wearing little makeup and her brown mane is long and curly. Her outfit — a denim vest over a white top, paired with distressed jeans and a belt — also showcased a more casual, laid-back version of the star, in contrast to her current more over-the-top outfits, many of which have landed Twain on the worst-dressed list. Comparing this fresh-faced throwback to what she looks like today, it's hard to believe that it's the same person. Taking into account the hairstyle changes and inevitable signs of aging, there are still striking differences in her visage, which may partly be why Twain can't escape plastic surgery rumors.

