Shania Twain Is Unrecognizable In Fresh-Faced Throwback Pics From Her Early Career
Throughout Shania Twain's impressive career, she's winningly transformed her sound from full-on country to more pop heavy. Twain's look has also undergone its own mini-overhaul. While the "You're Still the One" crooner often sports her natural brown locks, she's also experimented with different shades over the years, including blonde and even pink. The blonde look, in particular, made Twain completely unrecognizable at the People's Choice Country Music Awards in September 2024. However, it's not just the Grammy winner's hair that's had a noticeable makeover. After laying eyes on a gorgeous throwback picture of her taken just a month before Twain's 30th birthday, we realized just how much of a physical transformation she's had since starting out.
In a photo taken from a July 1995 appearance on "The Tonight Show With Jay Leno," Twain's natural beauty is on full display. She appears to be wearing little makeup and her brown mane is long and curly. Her outfit — a denim vest over a white top, paired with distressed jeans and a belt — also showcased a more casual, laid-back version of the star, in contrast to her current more over-the-top outfits, many of which have landed Twain on the worst-dressed list. Comparing this fresh-faced throwback to what she looks like today, it's hard to believe that it's the same person. Taking into account the hairstyle changes and inevitable signs of aging, there are still striking differences in her visage, which may partly be why Twain can't escape plastic surgery rumors.
Fans reckon Shania Twain is lying about never having plastic surgery
Shania Twain shocked fans when she posed topless for the cover of her single "Waking Up Dreaming," released in 2022. "I don't even know where I got the courage to do it," she admitted to Hoda Kotb while being interviewed on her "Making Space with Hoda Kotb" podcast in January 2023, adding, "I think I just got fed up of judging myself." The country icon explained that the photoshoot was meant to help her embrace her changing body. During the interview, Twain also shared her thoughts on plastic surgery, reasoning, "I've come to a point where, no I'm not gonna do it. [...] Because sure I've got lots of friends that have had very successful surgeries, but I've also seen others that aren't so successful."
Despite the "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" hitmaker insisting that cosmetic surgery wasn't in the cards for her, fans have long speculated that the mom-of-one has had some work done. During an appearance on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" that also took place in January 2023, the topic of plastic surgery came up once again as fans on social media expressed their shock over how different Twain looked. "Oh my god. It doesn't even look like her. So much work done. If he didn't introduce her, I wouldn't of known it was her," one fan wrote on YouTube. Likewise, back in 2020, one user on X, formerly Twitter, also wrote: "I think Shania Twain has had Botox. Her face doesn't look like it was 20 years ago."