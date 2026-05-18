Here's What The Cast Of The Waltons Looks Like Now

If you know the line "Good night, John-Boy," then odds are you were one of the millions who tuned in to CBS to watch "The Waltons" every week. The multi-award-winning drama chronicled the life of a large family in a rural Appalachian town from the Depression through World War II. It was based on the real life of the show's creator, Earl Hamner Jr., who also narrated the series as the adult John-Boy Walton. Similar to "Happy Days" and other '70s classics, "The Waltons" appealed to audiences who yearned for a return to simpler times (even though those times were actually far from simple).

The show ended in 1981, but it spawned a number of TV movies, including "The Waltons: Homecoming" in 2021, and 2022's "A Waltons Thanksgiving." Certain senior members of the cast have passed away since the series began, including Ralph Waite, who played patriarch John Walton; Ellen Corby, who portrayed Grandma Esther Walton; and Joe Conley, the town storekeeper Ike Godsey. Will Geer, the beloved Grandpa Zebulon Walton, died in 1978, and a Season 7 episode was devoted to mourning him. But many other actors are still active in the business, and often get together for "Waltons" reunions.

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Just like a real family, the surviving members have all gone on to pursue their separate lives. Some still enjoy active acting careers, while others have moved on to other forms of entertainment, or even found fulfillment in totally new lines of work. Despite their physical separation, this TV clan will always be connected by their shared experience.