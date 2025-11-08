'70s Heartthrobs Who Are Barely Recognizable Today

In the 1970s, the Bee Gees were "Stayin' Alive," Joanie loved Chachi, everyone wanted their hair feathered like Farrah, and David Cassidy smiled down from almost every teenager's wall. Cassidy was just one of a slew of celebrities who got pulses racing. "Tiger Beat" was filled with page after page of '70s heartthrobs, many of whom are barely recognizable today. Sure, time has played a role in the transformations of these former hunks, but for some, the changes had to do with trying to beat Mother Nature at her own game.

Times have changed since the days of disco. That's not necessarily a bad thing because, let's face it, there are some vintage 1970s celeb styles that would look seriously bizarre today. But we're talking about more than just retiring their bell-bottoms and puka beads when it comes to these former heartthrobs. We're talking about total reinventions that, in some cases, go beyond just the physical. Some have remained relevant in the entertainment industry, some have pivoted to other careers, and some have completely retreated from the public eye. There are a few who have continued to enjoy success, while others have fallen prey to the perils of fame and excess to wind up a shadow of their former selves. Though they may look a bit different today, these celebs all have one thing in common: they were part of an era, and their names can still make a nostalgic heart race.