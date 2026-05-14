What Outlander Stars Claire & Jamie's Relationship Is Really Like Off-Screen

For "Outlander" fans, Jamie and Claire Fraser are the ultimate iconic couple. Of course, when people start cheering for an onscreen couple, it only makes sense that they'd wonder if their chemistry is the same behind the scenes. This certainly applies to actors Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe, who play the Frasers. In reality, things aren't quite as steamy for this duo offscreen as they are in the time travel TV series. Yet, fans who hope that the pair has a great relationship when cameras aren't rolling definitely won't be disappointed to learn the truth.

Back in 2020, "Outlander" was heading into its fifth season when Heughan opened up to Inquirer about what Jamie and Claire are really like when they aren't in character. This pair spent quite a bit of time together over the course of filming the series, so it's no surprise fans longed for the two to end up together just like the characters in the Hallmark movie Heughan made before his "Outlander" success.

"Poor girl," Heughan joked about just how much time Balfe had to spend by his side. For him, though, it seems working with his onscreen wife was a pleasure. "She is such a wonderful woman — intelligent and creative," he explained. And while the co-stars might not be an item like so many fans wish they were, they have still developed a strong relationship that goes far beyond that of average colleagues. "More than anything, she's a good friend," he said of Balfe.