'She Leans On Jenna A Lot': How Savannah Guthrie Is Reportedly Handling Her Today Show Return

It's been three months since "Today" anchor Savannah Guthrie's mom Nancy Guthrie went missing, and one month ago, Savannah returned to "Today." It's hard to imagine how difficult heading back to work must've been, with the whereabouts of her 84 year old mother still unknown. It seems, though, that a return to some level of normalcy was good for Savannah. "It is good to be home," the anchor said on her first day back on the morning show after her hiatus, per Today. And from the sound of it, Savannah has one colleague, in particular, who makes work feel like home — and she has been helping the grieving star cope with uncertainty.

"It's never going to be 'business as usual' for her, but it's important to her to put one foot in front of the other and keep going," an insider told Page Six of Savannah picking up where she left off at "Today." While her colleagues have reportedly been overwhelmingly supportive, fellow host Jenna Bush Hager has been a particularly big help. "Jenna Bush is a source of comfort to her," the source explained, noting, "She leans on Jenna a lot."