'She Leans On Jenna A Lot': How Savannah Guthrie Is Reportedly Handling Her Today Show Return
It's been three months since "Today" anchor Savannah Guthrie's mom Nancy Guthrie went missing, and one month ago, Savannah returned to "Today." It's hard to imagine how difficult heading back to work must've been, with the whereabouts of her 84 year old mother still unknown. It seems, though, that a return to some level of normalcy was good for Savannah. "It is good to be home," the anchor said on her first day back on the morning show after her hiatus, per Today. And from the sound of it, Savannah has one colleague, in particular, who makes work feel like home — and she has been helping the grieving star cope with uncertainty.
"It's never going to be 'business as usual' for her, but it's important to her to put one foot in front of the other and keep going," an insider told Page Six of Savannah picking up where she left off at "Today." While her colleagues have reportedly been overwhelmingly supportive, fellow host Jenna Bush Hager has been a particularly big help. "Jenna Bush is a source of comfort to her," the source explained, noting, "She leans on Jenna a lot."
Jenna Bush Hager's support has helped Savannah Guthrie in her return to work
Savannah Guthrie's mother's kidnapping may take a tragic toll on the rest of her life, so getting back some stability is vital for moving forward. From the sound of it, Jenna Bush Hager's support has been pivotal in helping Savannah secure this new normal. A source recently told journalist Rob Shuter the colleagues have "crossed into family," according to his "Naughty but Nice" Substack. "This isn't just work — this is real life," they explained. "They talk constantly." According to the source, "Jenna has become Savannah's rock. On camera, behind the scenes — she's always there." And this isn't just a case of Savannah seeking support from Hager. It seems that Hager jumps at the opportunity to help her friend. "You don't mess with Savannah when Jenna's around," another insider added, noting, "She's fiercely protective." According to one source, "In a business full of alliances, this one is unbreakable."
The duo has been friends since Savannah started as a co-anchor in 2012. She recalled last year on "Today," "We clicked right away when we met in person." Years later, Hager made Savannah her son Hal's godmother, and Hager became godmother to Savannah's daughter, Vale. Evidently, these co-anchors have been friends through thick and thin. And when the going got tough for Savannah, their bond only got stronger.