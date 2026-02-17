The Tragic Toll Savannah Guthrie's Mother's Kidnapping May Have On The Rest Of Her Life

"Today" show host Savannah Guthrie's 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, went missing from her Tucson, Arizona home on February 1 and hasn't been seen since. According to NewsNation, Guthrie is now thinking about leaving the show she has been a part of since 2007 over the weight of her fame and the thoughts that it may have played a part in the tragedy.

NewsNation's senior story editor, Paula Froelich, reported on Saturday's "News Nation Prime" that sources told her, "This absolutely came out of the blue, and I think she's really concerned that it was because of her job." Guthrie has had her mother on several "Today" segments over the years, with the two cooking together on Mother's Day in 2016. In November, they were shown together when Savannah returned home to Tucson.

Guthrie's segments with her mom were lighthearted and meant to be a way for the "Today" audience to get to know the host better. Instead, as Froelich said, it may have given ideas to people "with bad characters." Her sources told her that Guthrie may decide not to return to the NBC morning show because she thinks her mom was probably targeted because of her, and now she worries that her husband, Michael Feldman, and kids may be targets too.