We Finally Know Why These Outlander Stars Left The Show

For eight seasons, starting in 2014, the gorgeous cast of "Outlander" created memorable performances that brought Diana Gabaldon's books to life. While the show's 12-year run doesn't seem that long compared to the hundreds of years of time travel within the story, it's still quite a chunk of time in terms of the actors' lives, especially for the series' stars. As Claire Randall, Caitríona Balfe made a stunning transformation and achieved international acclaim. "I was so emotional," Balfe informed Elle in May 2026, as she recalled shooting her final scene. "It hit me like a train — what a massive journey it had been, and the enormity of saying goodbye."

Even though Richard Rankin's tenure wasn't quite as extensive, he devoted a decade to portraying Roger MacKenzie. "You were in a very different place in your life, but you had that constant of the show and everyone on it," Rankin told Den of Geek in March 2026. "It's a weird perception of the time that's passed."

For other members of the massive cast, the ending of the series isn't as poignant, since they left "Outlander" behind years ago. For instance, Laurence Dobiesz played Alex Randall for a brief four episodes in the second season before his character succumbed to tuberculosis. For other actors, however, the situation wasn't always as clear-cut, and a variety of story-based and real-life circumstances resulted in them leaving the show perhaps earlier than they or audiences expected.