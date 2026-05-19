Side-By-Side Pics Of Jamie Lee Curtis & Her Husband Prove They're Still One Of Hollywood's Cutest Couples
Jamie Lee Curtis and her husband, Christopher Guest, have one of the cutest bonds in showbiz that has lasted since the '80s. Curtis met her husband in 1984, the same year Guest's career launched to new heights after he starred in and co-wrote the hit rock mockumentary, "This is Spinal Tap." Within months, they married and have since adopted two daughters, Annie and Ruby.
Curtis and Guest may be years older now, but you can still see the same spark in throwback pictures of the couple. The photo on the left was taken in September 1992, when the couple attended a premiere for the film "Mr. Saturday Night," a comedy starring Billy Crystal. The couple had been married for about eight years at that point, and Curtis had the biggest smile as she held onto Guest.
The second picture was taken in December 2025, after 40 years of marriage, at the world premiere for Curtis' movie "Ella McCay." Curtis had a closed-mouth grin, but she looked just as joyous as she was in 1992, holding hands with a beaming Guest. When this photo was taken, Guest had taken a step back from the entertainment industry (telling "Rolling Stone Music Now" three months prior that he only left his retirement to create the "Spinal Tap" sequel), so he's often a plus-one of Curtis' during rare appearances in Hollywood.
Jamie Lee Curtis' secret to their long marriage is 'not leaving'
What you might not know about Jamie Lee Curtis is that she knew Christopher Guest would be her future husband before she met him. Curtis wrote in a 2004 issue of Oprah Winfrey's magazine, O (via Oprah.com), that she saw a picture of him in Rolling Stone magazine in 1984 and knew he was the one she wanted to marry. Her friend tried to make an introduction by connecting Curtis to Guest's agent, but the "True Lies" actor didn't hear back from Guest. Curtis had almost given up until they later saw each other by chance at a restaurant, and Guest called her the next day. Less than six months later, they tied the knot.
In 2024, Curtis told Entertainment Tonight that the secret to her and Guest's long marriage is by deciding not to leave the relationship when you fight or even hate your partner for a moment. "You're going to hate each other, and so not leaving, not allowing that hatred to then cause you to make some choice that you're gonna regret — I think that's really the secret," Curtis said. In another interview with AARP in 2025, Curtis added that Guest's ability to make her laugh also keeps their romance alive.