Side-By-Side Pics Of Jamie Lee Curtis & Her Husband Prove They're Still One Of Hollywood's Cutest Couples

Jamie Lee Curtis and her husband, Christopher Guest, have one of the cutest bonds in showbiz that has lasted since the '80s. Curtis met her husband in 1984, the same year Guest's career launched to new heights after he starred in and co-wrote the hit rock mockumentary, "This is Spinal Tap." Within months, they married and have since adopted two daughters, Annie and Ruby.

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Curtis and Guest may be years older now, but you can still see the same spark in throwback pictures of the couple. The photo on the left was taken in September 1992, when the couple attended a premiere for the film "Mr. Saturday Night," a comedy starring Billy Crystal. The couple had been married for about eight years at that point, and Curtis had the biggest smile as she held onto Guest.

The second picture was taken in December 2025, after 40 years of marriage, at the world premiere for Curtis' movie "Ella McCay." Curtis had a closed-mouth grin, but she looked just as joyous as she was in 1992, holding hands with a beaming Guest. When this photo was taken, Guest had taken a step back from the entertainment industry (telling "Rolling Stone Music Now" three months prior that he only left his retirement to create the "Spinal Tap" sequel), so he's often a plus-one of Curtis' during rare appearances in Hollywood.