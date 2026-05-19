What I Dream Of Jeannie Star Barbara Eden Looks Like Now

When most people think of a comedic, mischievous genie, their minds immediately go to the iconic cartoon character voiced by Robin Williams in Disney's 1992 classic, "Aladdin." Viewers of a certain age may even think of Norm the Genie, the character fittingly voiced by fellow comedian, and notorious "Saturday Night Live" provocateur, Norm Macdonald in the Nickelodeon animated series "The Fairly OddParents." However, long before both, there was Barbara Eden, the star of the classic 1965 sitcom "I Dream of Jeannie," which aired on NBC for five seasons through 1970. Barbara Eden has undergone a stunning transformation since then, which begs the question: What does she look like today?

Eden, who celebrated her 94th birthday in August 2025, has largely stepped away from acting, with her most recent credit at the time of writing being in 2022. However, she still makes public appearances, and remains fairly active on social media too, particularly Instagram, meaning nostalgic "I Dream of Jeannie" fans won't have to look too hard to catch a glimpse of what she's up to these days. The video below, for instance, was posted in April 2026, and features an interview with Eden at the 26th Beverly Hills Film Festival.

In the clip, TV host Jeff Conway asks whether her comedic sensibilities have changed since she first appeared onscreen as Jeannie 61 years prior. "No. No, I don't think so," Eden replied, elaborating, "I mean [...] people are funny. They're either funny or they're not, you know? Or the people who write the scripts are either — are good or not, you know?