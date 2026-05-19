What I Dream Of Jeannie Star Barbara Eden Looks Like Now
When most people think of a comedic, mischievous genie, their minds immediately go to the iconic cartoon character voiced by Robin Williams in Disney's 1992 classic, "Aladdin." Viewers of a certain age may even think of Norm the Genie, the character fittingly voiced by fellow comedian, and notorious "Saturday Night Live" provocateur, Norm Macdonald in the Nickelodeon animated series "The Fairly OddParents." However, long before both, there was Barbara Eden, the star of the classic 1965 sitcom "I Dream of Jeannie," which aired on NBC for five seasons through 1970. Barbara Eden has undergone a stunning transformation since then, which begs the question: What does she look like today?
Eden, who celebrated her 94th birthday in August 2025, has largely stepped away from acting, with her most recent credit at the time of writing being in 2022. However, she still makes public appearances, and remains fairly active on social media too, particularly Instagram, meaning nostalgic "I Dream of Jeannie" fans won't have to look too hard to catch a glimpse of what she's up to these days. The video below, for instance, was posted in April 2026, and features an interview with Eden at the 26th Beverly Hills Film Festival.
In the clip, TV host Jeff Conway asks whether her comedic sensibilities have changed since she first appeared onscreen as Jeannie 61 years prior. "No. No, I don't think so," Eden replied, elaborating, "I mean [...] people are funny. They're either funny or they're not, you know? Or the people who write the scripts are either — are good or not, you know?
Barbara Eden's legacy as the '60s TV icon lives on
Barbara Eden starred in all five seasons of "I Dream of Jeannie" as the titular character, and even started pulling double duty as Jeannie's evil twin sister, Jeannie II, in Season 3. A whopping 15 years after the beloved show ended, Eden reprised her role in a 1985 made-for-TV film, fittingly entitled, "I Dream of Jeannie... 15 Years Later." She subsequently starred in the 1991 sequel, "I Still Dream of Jeannie," and even made a cameo as Jeannie in the 1996 "Brady Bunch" movie "A Very Brady Sequel."
In the later days of her television career, Eden made guest appearances on shows like "George Lopez" and "Sabrina the Teenage Witch," in which she, naturally, played another witch. Still, Jeannie is the role that will always be most commonly associated with Eden, and from the sounds of things, she's perfectly fine with that. The former actor has even donned the character's iconic outfit (which was fairly controversial in the '60s for putting her belly button on display) a lot more recently than you think.
In a 2025 BuzzFeed interview celebrating the 60th anniversary of "I Dream of Jeannie," Eden shared, "The last time I wore the costume was a few years ago. I did a charity event in Vienna, and the costume they gave me wasn't very appropriate. Luckily, I had packed mine in the suitcase and I wore it on stage!" The '60s icon also spoke incredibly fondly of Jeannie in an Instagram post on April 1, 2026 which, according to series canon, would be the character's 2,089th birthday. "She's brought laughter and joy to so many and I truly feel fortunate to have been able to bring her to life," Eden enthused.