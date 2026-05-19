Ashton Kutcher's Style Transformation Since Marrying Mila Kunis

There's no doubt about it: Marriage changes a person. And it's not just the inner self that tends to grow and develop over the course of a long-term commitment — it's the physical appearance as well. Take actor and entrepreneur Ashton Kutcher, who has gone through an incredible transformation over the years all on his own — even Kutcher's face card is different! — but there's no denying that he has upgraded his style since marrying Mila Kunis in 2015. Notably, during a January 2023 interview with Esquire, the actor openly admitted, "My wife is so much cooler than me."

And it's clear that she uses her status to keep it real about everything with her longtime husband. In a July 2016 chat with Glamour, the "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" star dished about the celebrity couple's honesty-is-the-best-policy approach to their relationship. "We can't bullsh*t each other. I literally can't lie to him," she explained. "He can call me out on everything, and I can do the same, because there's nothing about the other person's face that we don't know."

If only we could be a fly on the wall for some of their most brutally honest conversations — if we were, we can only imagine how the actor has guided and shaped his fashion choices in Kutcher and Kunis' insanely lavish life together. After all, ever since their nuptials, the "Jobs" star has stepped up his style game, branching out with well-tailored suits, colorful 'fits, and bold choices.