Ashton Kutcher's Style Transformation Since Marrying Mila Kunis
There's no doubt about it: Marriage changes a person. And it's not just the inner self that tends to grow and develop over the course of a long-term commitment — it's the physical appearance as well. Take actor and entrepreneur Ashton Kutcher, who has gone through an incredible transformation over the years all on his own — even Kutcher's face card is different! — but there's no denying that he has upgraded his style since marrying Mila Kunis in 2015. Notably, during a January 2023 interview with Esquire, the actor openly admitted, "My wife is so much cooler than me."
And it's clear that she uses her status to keep it real about everything with her longtime husband. In a July 2016 chat with Glamour, the "Forgetting Sarah Marshall" star dished about the celebrity couple's honesty-is-the-best-policy approach to their relationship. "We can't bullsh*t each other. I literally can't lie to him," she explained. "He can call me out on everything, and I can do the same, because there's nothing about the other person's face that we don't know."
If only we could be a fly on the wall for some of their most brutally honest conversations — if we were, we can only imagine how the actor has guided and shaped his fashion choices in Kutcher and Kunis' insanely lavish life together. After all, ever since their nuptials, the "Jobs" star has stepped up his style game, branching out with well-tailored suits, colorful 'fits, and bold choices.
Ashton Kutcher's sleek, tailored suit
Ashton Kutcher took "tall, dark, and handsome" to a whole new level at a screening of "The Ranch" in March 2016. He wore a black shirt, unbuttoned at the collar, under a dark gray suit jacket and matching pants. The suit was perfectly tailored to fit his body. The "That '70s Show" star accessorized with a dark brown leather belt and matching shoes as he posed confidently on the red carpet. Despite the three different shades in this outfit, Kutcher made it look cool and intentional.
Ashton Kutcher's laidback moment
Even when he's not attending a big, star-studded event, Ashton Kutcher still likes to look nice. In this pic, which was snapped at LAX in April 2016, he kept it classy for the airport in a long-sleeved black T-shirt (pushed up to show off his forearms like every main character in a romance novel), paired with fitted khaki pants, casual black sneakers, and a baseball cap. The actor's wife, Mila Kunis, may not have been there in person, but her style influence was clearly there in spirit.
Ashton Kutcher's relaxed blazer and matching pants
Sometimes, a full blazer and matching pants is a bit too nice. At the 2016 Billboard Music Awards, in May, Ashton Kutcher ditched a more traditional suit for a loose-fitting gray, pin-striped blazer over a plain black T-shirt and matching pants. The "Punk'd" host also wore a necklace, although we can only see the black strap of it in this photo because the rest was tucked into his shirt in an effortlessly cool way.
Ashton Kutcher brought a splash of color to the red carpet
When Ashton Kutcher went to City Summit 2018, in Hollywood, he incorporated a pop of color into his outfit. The "Jobs" star looked great in a double button-down — an orange shirt underneath a light pink one — with a dark gray blazer and khaki pants. He wore dark tan loafers and a brown belt for this look, posing with one hand in his pocket with charm and quiet confidence. The color of his shirts looked great with his skin tone, and overall, this was a big win for Kutcher.
Ashton Kutcher's cozy cardigan
Layering is a trend for Ashton Kutcher, who donned a nautical-inspired outfit to the grand opening of the Lawrence J. Ellison Institute in September 2021, alongside wife Mila Kunis. While the "Black Swan" star opted for a chic black blazer over a white button-down shirt, cropped blank pants, and pointy-toe black heels, Kutcher complemented her in a black-and-white striped shirt underneath a navy-blue cardigan. The actor and entrepreneur paired this with black pants and casual light gray sneakers. He looked ready to captain a boat, and it totally worked for him.
Ashton Kutcher's oversized blue suit
Ashton Kutcher bucked the traditional black suit that many men typically wear for the UK premiere of "The Beauty" in January 2026. Instead, he chose a fashionably oversized, light blue corduroy suit with a black button-down shirt. Kutcher paired his daring look with classic black shoes and a nice black watch as he posed for pictures on the red carpet. Clearly, he's a bonafide style star now.