Before & After Photos Make Ashton Kutcher's Face Transformation Hard To Ignore

There's a marked difference between the Ashton Kutcher we want to remember — once Hollywood's reigning golden boy after his rise to fame thanks to "That '70s Show" — and the Ashton Kutcher whose numerous controversial moments have made sure that his soured reputation will never recover. It turns out his face has also been on the same trajectory, because before and after photos show that he has undergone quite the transformation over the years, and not all of it can be chalked up to aging naturally. Just look at this photo (on the left) from Kutcher's recent appearance for "The Beauty" premiere in January 2026. Compared to this other appearance from 1999 during the premiere of "Mod Squad" (on the right), it's hard to reconcile that these two show the same person.

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Kutcher's jawline has definitely seen rounder days, and that is often consistent with a surgeon's hand. His expressions are also frozen and somewhat creaseless, in a way that has become the telltale signature of Botox use. The drive behind this transformation can't be any one thing, especially when it comes to Kutcher's particular health history, so pinning it all on one culprit would be too simple. It may be that the "No Strings Attached" star's physical revolution is part aging, part health history, and, if internet speculation is anything to go by, part cosmetic intervention. Indeed, while some people argue that Kutcher's changes are purely the result of cosmetic enhancements, others have no problem accepting that this is in line with a man who has fought his way back from the edge of a life-threatening condition.