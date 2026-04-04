Before & After Photos Make Ashton Kutcher's Face Transformation Hard To Ignore
There's a marked difference between the Ashton Kutcher we want to remember — once Hollywood's reigning golden boy after his rise to fame thanks to "That '70s Show" — and the Ashton Kutcher whose numerous controversial moments have made sure that his soured reputation will never recover. It turns out his face has also been on the same trajectory, because before and after photos show that he has undergone quite the transformation over the years, and not all of it can be chalked up to aging naturally. Just look at this photo (on the left) from Kutcher's recent appearance for "The Beauty" premiere in January 2026. Compared to this other appearance from 1999 during the premiere of "Mod Squad" (on the right), it's hard to reconcile that these two show the same person.
Kutcher's jawline has definitely seen rounder days, and that is often consistent with a surgeon's hand. His expressions are also frozen and somewhat creaseless, in a way that has become the telltale signature of Botox use. The drive behind this transformation can't be any one thing, especially when it comes to Kutcher's particular health history, so pinning it all on one culprit would be too simple. It may be that the "No Strings Attached" star's physical revolution is part aging, part health history, and, if internet speculation is anything to go by, part cosmetic intervention. Indeed, while some people argue that Kutcher's changes are purely the result of cosmetic enhancements, others have no problem accepting that this is in line with a man who has fought his way back from the edge of a life-threatening condition.
The plastic surgery question fans can't stop asking, and a health-related answer
Any honest accounting of Ashton Kutcher's facial features has to start in the early 2020s, when he faced one of the most terrifying ordeals of his life. In 2022, Kutcher revealed to National Geographic that he had been battling a severe form of vasculitis. It's an autoimmune disease where the body attacks its own blood vessels, causing inflammation in various organs and tissues. The illness left Kutcher without his vision, and per what he said on "Running Wild With Bear Grylls," (per Access Hollywood), it "knocked out my hearing, it knocked out like all my equilibrium." Kutcher revealed that it took a year to rebuild those faculties and that he felt "lucky to be alive."
The physical toll of such an ordeal can't be overstated. Vasculitis can cause fever, fatigue, serious weight loss, and lasting nerve damage, and since Kutcher described his affliction as "super-rare," it's safe to assume it left a mark. He even revealed on an episode of "Chicks in the Office" podcast that the reason he sometimes takes awkward photos is that he has partial hearing loss from his vasculitis. Taking all of that into account, it's difficult to attribute these changes to plastic surgery alone.
Then again, it must also be said that not everyone is convinced that time and vasculitis can account for all of these changes. In fact, the speculation of plastic surgery began years before the disease became public knowledge. Kutcher himself has never confirmed or denied any of it, but he has addressed the stigma attached to certain procedures like getting Botox. At any rate, something tells us Ashton Kutcher can't escape the plastic surgery speculation, especially since the internet has a habit of ignoring what you say and thinking what it wants.