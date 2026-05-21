A Look Back At Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Wedding Shows How Much Their Lives Transformed

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It's safe to say that life has changed for all of us since 2018. Yet, for Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, there have been some major changes the average person doesn't face. The couple's 2018 wedding was a massive event that had the whole world watching. And it didn't take too long after their nuptials for their lives to branch onto an entirely unexpected path. Looking back at photos of the big day years later is certainly interesting. And, it puts just how different their lives are today into perspective.

So much happened in a matter of just a few years after Harry and Meghan tied the knot. They welcomed two children to the family, made history by leaving royal life behind, moved to a new country, lost some beloved relatives, and became estranged from many others. These days, the couple seems to be enjoying life in California, taking on different business ventures, raising their young family, and enjoying a balance between public life and privacy that seems to make them feel safer and more at ease than the pressures the world of royalty presented. But there are plenty of downsides for the couple, too. Looking back on the history-making royal wedding really puts a spotlight on just how much has changed for this couple and how surprising the events that followed have really been.