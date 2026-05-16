Lady Louise Windsor Stuns At The 2026 Royal Windsor Horse Show In Country-Chic Ensemble
Move over, Catherine, Princess of Wales! It looks like there's a new fashionista garnering attention from royal watchers. It's Prince Edward's only daughter Lady Louise Windsor's time to shine. The 22-year-old royal definitely isn't in the public eye quite as much as some of her family members. But, as a chief organizer of the Royal Windsor Horse Show, now's her moment to take the spotlight, and so far, she's getting some positive attention.
This historic event has occurred every year since 1943. This year, it runs from May 14 through May 17. Louise has quite a bit of responsibility at the event, so it was no surprise to see her hard at work on the Windsor Castle grounds. However, some folks were surprised to see her extra preppy, layered ensemble. Photographs of Lousie from the event show her with her hair pulled back effortlessly with what looks like minimal makeup. She paired a cream-colored turtleneck, fair isle sweater with a short, light gray peacoat, a plaid midi skirt, and some dark brown boots. There are still a few days to go before we can determine how the big event really went. As far as netizens are concerned, though, her 'fit deserves an A+.
Lady Louise Windsor is the royal whose style we should all start watching
"So lovely!" someone wrote on X alongside a photo of Lady Louise Windsor's look. "So old time Royal too,perfect ,refreshing,love her x," someone commented on that tweet. And it's true; Louise's ensemble does emulate classic royal style — or something out of a Ralph Lauren catalogue — which, of course, is the perfect vibe cocktail for the Royal Windsor Horse Show. The Daily Mail tweeted a photo of Louise alongside her mom, Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, and wrote, "Sophie and Lady Louise make a stylish duo.." Sophie has had some gorgeous style moments, herself, over the years, and it looks like her daughter is following in her footsteps.
Like mother, like daughter! Sophie and Lady Louise make a stylish duo as they join Prince Edward at day two of the Royal Windsor Horse show https://t.co/j9drXtvKNQ
— Daily Mail (@DailyMail) May 15, 2026
While many casual watchers might be unfamiliar with Louise, for avid royal fans, this isn't the first time she's proven she's a style icon. While she's only 22, as royalty, she's been spotted at important events her entire life. And the stunning style transformation she's undergone didn't go unnoticed by many. We can't wait to see what she wears for the rest of the Royal Windsor Horse Show and beyond.