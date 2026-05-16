Lady Louise Windsor Stuns At The 2026 Royal Windsor Horse Show In Country-Chic Ensemble

Move over, Catherine, Princess of Wales! It looks like there's a new fashionista garnering attention from royal watchers. It's Prince Edward's only daughter Lady Louise Windsor's time to shine. The 22-year-old royal definitely isn't in the public eye quite as much as some of her family members. But, as a chief organizer of the Royal Windsor Horse Show, now's her moment to take the spotlight, and so far, she's getting some positive attention.

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This historic event has occurred every year since 1943. This year, it runs from May 14 through May 17. Louise has quite a bit of responsibility at the event, so it was no surprise to see her hard at work on the Windsor Castle grounds. However, some folks were surprised to see her extra preppy, layered ensemble. Photographs of Lousie from the event show her with her hair pulled back effortlessly with what looks like minimal makeup. She paired a cream-colored turtleneck, fair isle sweater with a short, light gray peacoat, a plaid midi skirt, and some dark brown boots. There are still a few days to go before we can determine how the big event really went. As far as netizens are concerned, though, her 'fit deserves an A+.