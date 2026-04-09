Tragic Details About Prince Edward's Only Daughter, Lady Louise Windsor

To say that Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor's birth was dramatic would be a bit of an understatement. Louise was born prematurely in early November 2003 after her mother, Sophie Rhys-Jones, the Duchess of Edinburgh, underwent an emergency C-section. The mother and daughter were immediately separated following the procedure, with Sophie being transferred to the neonatal unit at a separate medical facility. At the time, the palace downplayed the severity of the situation, clarifying in an official statement that this was a "purely precautionary measure" and that both Sophie and Louise were "stable."

However, it soon became apparent that both royals were lucky to escape with their lives on that fateful autumn day. According to the Daily Mail, Sophie suffered from acute placental abruption, which can prove fatal for both the mother and child. In fact, due to significant blood loss, the duchess would have died within minutes had it not been for an emergency transfusion. To make matters even more frightening, Sophie's husband, Prince Edward, was in an entirely different hemisphere at the time, as he was on a royal visit to Mauritius.

Edward quickly returned home, though Sophie and Louise remained separated for almost an entire month — a fact that was reportedly agonizing for the duchess. Fortunately, both Sophie and the newborn Louise pulled through, with their reunion taking place near the end of November. "The important thing is that this has been a fantastic day in our lives, a day of great relief and joy, and it's difficult to explain what it is to be together as a family for the first time," Edward informed the waiting press at the time.