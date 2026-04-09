Tragic Details About Prince Edward's Only Daughter, Lady Louise Windsor
As the youngest of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's four children, Prince Edward had quite a different childhood to that of of his eldest brother, King Charles III. After all, not only is Edward about 16 years younger than Charles, but he also grew up unburdened by the same responsibilities and expectations he faced as the heir apparent to the British throne. Nevertheless, Edward is still very much a full-time working royal, and has largely lived his life in the public eye (sometimes to the chagrin of the rest of the royal family — including Edward being labeled a "brat" after creating a PR disaster for Queen Elizabeth II). To that end, he has also lived a rather different life to that of his and wife Sophie Rhys-Jones' own two children, Lady Louise and James Mountbatten-Windsor.
Though royal guidelines prohibit Prince Edward and Sophie's kids from doing certain normal things, James and Lady Louise live relatively normal, if still incredibly lavish, lives, with Edward and Sophie having apparently decided early on to raise them well away from the spotlight. As such, you may not be aware that Louise, in particular, has had to overcome quite a bit in her time — most notably the fact that Edward and Sophie's only daughter barely survived her own birth. With that in mind, here are some of the most tragic details regarding the charmed life of Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor.
Lady Louise Windsor's birth was very dangerous for both her and her mother
To say that Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor's birth was dramatic would be a bit of an understatement. Louise was born prematurely in early November 2003 after her mother, Sophie Rhys-Jones, the Duchess of Edinburgh, underwent an emergency C-section. The mother and daughter were immediately separated following the procedure, with Sophie being transferred to the neonatal unit at a separate medical facility. At the time, the palace downplayed the severity of the situation, clarifying in an official statement that this was a "purely precautionary measure" and that both Sophie and Louise were "stable."
However, it soon became apparent that both royals were lucky to escape with their lives on that fateful autumn day. According to the Daily Mail, Sophie suffered from acute placental abruption, which can prove fatal for both the mother and child. In fact, due to significant blood loss, the duchess would have died within minutes had it not been for an emergency transfusion. To make matters even more frightening, Sophie's husband, Prince Edward, was in an entirely different hemisphere at the time, as he was on a royal visit to Mauritius.
Edward quickly returned home, though Sophie and Louise remained separated for almost an entire month — a fact that was reportedly agonizing for the duchess. Fortunately, both Sophie and the newborn Louise pulled through, with their reunion taking place near the end of November. "The important thing is that this has been a fantastic day in our lives, a day of great relief and joy, and it's difficult to explain what it is to be together as a family for the first time," Edward informed the waiting press at the time.
Lady Louise Windsor's premature birth caused an eye condition that required multiple surgeries
While both Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor and her mother fortunately survived her scary birth, its effects continued to linger long after the fact. More specifically, Lady Louise being born prematurely resulted in a rare eye condition called esotropia, which caused her eyes to turn inward. And while the condition was ultimately corrected, it was hardly an easy path getting there, as the young royal had to undergo multiple surgeries on her eyes as a child. When Louise underwent her first eye procedure, she was just a year and a half old. Worse yet, it failed to correct the issue, necessitating another try. That being said, her eye condition was something she simply had to live with for a while, as the next attempt at surgery didn't take place until she was 10.
On the bright side, though, the second time turned out to be the charm, and Louise entered 2014 with a new lease on sight. Her mother, Sophie Rhys-Jones, opened up about her daughter's medical journey during an interview with the Sunday Express following the successful 2014 procedure. "Premature babies can often have squints because the eyes are the last thing in the baby package to really be finalized," the Duchess of Edinburgh explained, adding, "Her squint was quite profound when she was tiny and it takes time to correct it. You've got to make sure one eye doesn't become more dominant than the other but she's fine now — her eyesight is perfect."
Lady Louise Windsor lost both her beloved grandparents less than two years apart
By all accounts, Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor was incredibly close to both her grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, and her grandfather, Prince Philip, with royal experts speculating that her well-documented health issues played a part in that. "There was always a special bond between the late Queen and Lady Louise, because Louise was her youngest granddaughter," Majesty magazine managing editor Joe Little told The Hello! Royal Club in September 2024, adding, "There was a bit of an age difference between Louise and her older cousins, and in her early years, she had various health problems. [...] I think she was very much treasured by both the Queen and the late Duke of Edinburgh." With that in mind, it was almost certainly devastating to Louise when both Philip and Elizabeth passed away just 17 months apart.
The prince died in April 2021 at the age of 99, with Her Majesty's historic, 70-year reign concluding with her own death at the age of 96 in September 2022. Elizabeth's passing, in particular, came mere days after the then-18-year-old Louise enrolled in university, marring what should have been a happy coming-of-age milestone with sudden grief, per Hello! magazine. As for Philip, the late prince's bond with his granddaughter was largely defined by their shared love of horses. And though her studies had all but forced her into an early retirement from carriage riding, Louise was still sure to honor Philip on the first anniversary of his death in April 2022 by wearing an equestrian-themed brooch to a memorial service in his honor (via Woman & Home).