Ella Bleu Travolta Channels Late Mom Kelly Preston On Cannes Red Carpet In Floor-Length Gown
Ella Bleu Travolta took inspiration from her late mother Kelly Preston's simple elegance while walking the Cannes Film Festival red carpet with her father, John Travolta, to view the French psychological thriller, "Karma," on May 15, 2026. The duo was at Cannes for the premiere of John's directorial debut, "Propeller One-Way Night Coach," which showed later the same night. Ella Bleu wore a simple yet striking black, floor-length gown. The silhouette was sleek with slightly structured shoulders and sleeves and a neckline made of different black material than the rest of the dress.
Whether intentionally or not, Ella Bleu's dress evoked memories of one her mother wore to the 1997 Golden Globes. Preston's dress on the night of January 19, 1997 had gold straps and a gold neckline, and a similarly simple floor-length, straight-line silhouette. Ella Bleu traded the shine of the gold details on Preston's for a pair of sophisticated tear-drop earrings that appeared to be made of diamonds or crystals, allowing her to shine in a different way.
Both women wore their hair down, although Preston's was long and blonde at the time, while Ella Bleu wore her brown locks in a mid-length bob with flipped out ends. The looks were not the same at all, but it's easy to see how Ella Bleu was subtly paying homage to Preston's classic beauty with her look.
Ella Bleu's resemblance to her late mom Kelly Preston is stunning
Ella Bleu Travolta has grown up to be a stunning young woman who keeps her mother Kelly Preston's memory alive in more ways than one. Beyond borrowing style inspiration from Preston, Ella Bleu followed her mother and father, John Travolta, into Hollywood, and there's no doubt which features Preston passed on to her daughter when you look at photos of the two women side-by-side (above). Their resemblance is undeniable. As someone on X noted, "[John's] daughter Ella is so beautiful and sweet looking! I see a lot of her mom in her features, but coloring like her dad." They nailed that description. Ella Bleu basically has Preston's face and John's hair color.
"Literally her mother's face," someone else seconded. But the photo of Preston at the Golden Globes next to Ella Bleu at Cannes proves the mother and daughter share mannerisms, too. Their poses are nearly identical — from where they put their hands, to the angle of their chins, to even how they are smiling. Ella Bleu has endured more tragedy than most people in her short life, but her genes literally help her keep her mother's memory alive, and it's pretty amazing to behold.