Ella Bleu Travolta Channels Late Mom Kelly Preston On Cannes Red Carpet In Floor-Length Gown

Ella Bleu Travolta took inspiration from her late mother Kelly Preston's simple elegance while walking the Cannes Film Festival red carpet with her father, John Travolta, to view the French psychological thriller, "Karma," on May 15, 2026. The duo was at Cannes for the premiere of John's directorial debut, "Propeller One-Way Night Coach," which showed later the same night. Ella Bleu wore a simple yet striking black, floor-length gown. The silhouette was sleek with slightly structured shoulders and sleeves and a neckline made of different black material than the rest of the dress.

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Whether intentionally or not, Ella Bleu's dress evoked memories of one her mother wore to the 1997 Golden Globes. Preston's dress on the night of January 19, 1997 had gold straps and a gold neckline, and a similarly simple floor-length, straight-line silhouette. Ella Bleu traded the shine of the gold details on Preston's for a pair of sophisticated tear-drop earrings that appeared to be made of diamonds or crystals, allowing her to shine in a different way.

Both women wore their hair down, although Preston's was long and blonde at the time, while Ella Bleu wore her brown locks in a mid-length bob with flipped out ends. The looks were not the same at all, but it's easy to see how Ella Bleu was subtly paying homage to Preston's classic beauty with her look.