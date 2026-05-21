'I'm Not Ready To Die': Health Issues Singer Amy Grant Has Faced

Sometimes health issues can cause a career to grind to a halt. But singer Amy Grant bounced back in 2026 with a new album, "The Me that Remains," and as part of her promotional tour, she provided new insights into her health issues. Since experiencing a traumatic brain injury in 2022 after a tragic bike accident, which caused short-term memory loss and balance problems, Grant has been focused on recovery.

In addition to the traumatic brain injury, Grant experienced several other health issues, including a rare heart disease that required open-heart surgery in 2020, throat surgery to remove a cyst in 2023, and shoulder surgery in response to injuries endured during her bike accident. Grant detailed her experience of learning she had partial anomalous pulmonary venous return (PAPVR) in a PSA for the American Heart Association, describing the condition as a "ticking time bomb in my chest." According to the Cleveland Clinic, PAPVR "causes abnormal blood flow from your lungs to your heart" as said blood "recirculates through your lungs instead of out to your body," causing symptoms like shortness of breath, fatigue, and chest pain.

Grant told People in 2024 she realized she needed to take her health more seriously after noticing that her heart rate was extremely high while exercising and that to continue to ignore it would be dangerous. "I was one of those women who's like, 'I'm fine. I'm fine. I'm the Energizer Bunny,' and then I just would've died," she said. "And I'm not ready to die."