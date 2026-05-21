'I'm Not Ready To Die': Health Issues Singer Amy Grant Has Faced
Sometimes health issues can cause a career to grind to a halt. But singer Amy Grant bounced back in 2026 with a new album, "The Me that Remains," and as part of her promotional tour, she provided new insights into her health issues. Since experiencing a traumatic brain injury in 2022 after a tragic bike accident, which caused short-term memory loss and balance problems, Grant has been focused on recovery.
In addition to the traumatic brain injury, Grant experienced several other health issues, including a rare heart disease that required open-heart surgery in 2020, throat surgery to remove a cyst in 2023, and shoulder surgery in response to injuries endured during her bike accident. Grant detailed her experience of learning she had partial anomalous pulmonary venous return (PAPVR) in a PSA for the American Heart Association, describing the condition as a "ticking time bomb in my chest." According to the Cleveland Clinic, PAPVR "causes abnormal blood flow from your lungs to your heart" as said blood "recirculates through your lungs instead of out to your body," causing symptoms like shortness of breath, fatigue, and chest pain.
Grant told People in 2024 she realized she needed to take her health more seriously after noticing that her heart rate was extremely high while exercising and that to continue to ignore it would be dangerous. "I was one of those women who's like, 'I'm fine. I'm fine. I'm the Energizer Bunny,' and then I just would've died," she said. "And I'm not ready to die."
Amy Grant leaned on her faith and her husband
Since her bike accident, Amy Grant noted that her memory and cognitive abilities became a major source of frustration and difficulty. Speaking to NPR's "Wild Card" podcast in 2026, Grant shared that she had trouble following conversations and being as witty as she once was. Specifically she described the experience as though "the world is in a conversation, and I am down the hall and in a back bedroom."
While Grant's bike accident caused its own specific health issues, unexpectedly, it also led to the removal of a throat cyst. Grant told E! News in 2024, "I had this bike wreck and unbeknownst to me, I actually had a cyst growing in my throat. And because of the trauma of that bike wreck, it went into hypergrowth." Grant also detailed how her neck felt tighter after the surgery, almost like an unintentional neck lift. Grant subsequently had to re-learn how to sing in the wake of said surgery.
Through all her health issues, Grant credits her husband, fellow singer Vince Gill, and her faith as sources of strength. "It's helped me not be afraid. And just to go, however this turns out, I believe I'm held by love, just like I believe that about you, and everybody I meet," Grant explained (via Today).