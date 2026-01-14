9 Actors Whose Careers Came To A Tragic Halt Due To Health Issues

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Illness doesn't discriminate. It doesn't care how many films you've been in, awards you've won, or red carpets you've walked. It isn't concerned with how much money you have, or how many cars or houses you own. Even so, it still feels shocking when our favorite celebrities are diagnosed with a devastating disease — especially when it forces them to retreat from the spotlight. Some stars prefer to focus on their health issues in private. Take renowned author Jackie Collins, who kept her breast cancer diagnosis a secret until her final days. "I didn't want to make it public and I didn't want people's sympathy," she told People just days before her death. "I don't live my life that way. I like to be in control and so I took control of the situation."

Others, however, choose to share the news, even when, as in the case of Selma Blair, they are advised not to. "My doctors urged me not to go public," she wrote in her book, "Mean Baby," of her multiple sclerosis (MS) diagnosis (per The Guardian). "They worried I wouldn't get work." Roger Neal, an expert in celebrity PR and crisis management, said during an appearance on NewsNation's "Banfield" that he saw nothing wrong with celebrities revealing serious illnesses. "Because of reality television, we're so used to seeing every celebrity's life in the public, and I think they can help a lot of people going through the same thing," he said. "They're just like the rest of us," he added. "It humanizes them."