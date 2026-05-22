Throwback Photos Of '50s Icon Jayne Mansfield As A Young Parent

Jayne Mansfield, born Vera Jayne Palmer, packed a lot into her all too brief 34 years, though it all started fairly innocuously. Born in April 1933, she quietly married 20-year-old Paul Mansfield when she was still in high school and had her first child, Jayne Marie, later that same year, in November 1950. She was hired to model for General Electric in 1954, but was actually cut out of ads because the company feared that her raw sexuality was too much for people to handle. However, that was exactly what Hugh Hefner was looking for when he made her a Playboy Playmate in 1955.

That same year, Mansfield invented the "wardrobe malfunction" when her top opened up at a press event for the movie "Underwater!," which Mansfield isn't even in. From there, she starred in classics like the influential rock and roll flick "The Girl Can't Help It" and the Cary Grant film "Kiss Them for Me." On the stage, Mansfield won a Theatre World Award for her starring role in the Broadway play "Will Success Spoil Rock Hunter," which she would reprise in a popular film of the same name. Along with all of that, she managed to find time to get married three times and have five children.

Mansfield divorced Paul in 1958 and quickly married former Mr. Universe Mickey Hargitay. Together, they had three children — Mickey Jr., Zoltán, and, most famously, "Law & Order: SVU" star Mariska Hargitay. By 1964, Mansfield left Hargitay and married director Matt Cimber, then gave birth to her fifth child, Antonio Cimber. In 1967, Mansfield, along with her lawyer and a hired driver, tragically died in a horrific car accident. Three of her children, including Mariska, were also in the car, though they thankfully survived. Decades later, Mansfield continues to be an icon, and thanks to her daughter's documentary, "My Mom Jayne," the world has come to see her as more than just a sex symbol.