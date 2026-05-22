Throwback Photos Of '50s Icon Jayne Mansfield As A Young Parent
Jayne Mansfield, born Vera Jayne Palmer, packed a lot into her all too brief 34 years, though it all started fairly innocuously. Born in April 1933, she quietly married 20-year-old Paul Mansfield when she was still in high school and had her first child, Jayne Marie, later that same year, in November 1950. She was hired to model for General Electric in 1954, but was actually cut out of ads because the company feared that her raw sexuality was too much for people to handle. However, that was exactly what Hugh Hefner was looking for when he made her a Playboy Playmate in 1955.
That same year, Mansfield invented the "wardrobe malfunction" when her top opened up at a press event for the movie "Underwater!," which Mansfield isn't even in. From there, she starred in classics like the influential rock and roll flick "The Girl Can't Help It" and the Cary Grant film "Kiss Them for Me." On the stage, Mansfield won a Theatre World Award for her starring role in the Broadway play "Will Success Spoil Rock Hunter," which she would reprise in a popular film of the same name. Along with all of that, she managed to find time to get married three times and have five children.
Mansfield divorced Paul in 1958 and quickly married former Mr. Universe Mickey Hargitay. Together, they had three children — Mickey Jr., Zoltán, and, most famously, "Law & Order: SVU" star Mariska Hargitay. By 1964, Mansfield left Hargitay and married director Matt Cimber, then gave birth to her fifth child, Antonio Cimber. In 1967, Mansfield, along with her lawyer and a hired driver, tragically died in a horrific car accident. Three of her children, including Mariska, were also in the car, though they thankfully survived. Decades later, Mansfield continues to be an icon, and thanks to her daughter's documentary, "My Mom Jayne," the world has come to see her as more than just a sex symbol.
Jayne Mansfield and Jayne Marie pose with one of their beloved Chihuahuas
While Jayne Mansfield was known as a blonde bombshell to the world, to Jayne Marie, she was just "mom." The icon's first child was born shortly after Mansfield graduated high school and grew up as her mother became famous.
Along for the ride was that little cutie in Mansfield's lap. Throughout her life, Mansfield would have many dogs, and even held an elaborate funeral for one of her beloved Chihuahuas, Gallina, who was laid to rest in a bronze casket at the Thistlerose Pet Cemetery in Greendale, Wisconsin, while Mansfield was in town to perform in a play at the Pabst Theater.
A very spoooky Jayne Mansfield throws a Halloween/birthday bash
Combining two celebrations in this picture, Jayne Mansfield threw a Halloween party that also acted as a birthday party for Jayne Marie in 1958. The house, decked out with seasonal expressions like witches and black cats, also has a rather risqué mannequin wearing little more than some playful cardboard skeletons to cover its body, along with a very fun pair of pumpkin sunglasses.
Mansfield and husband Mickey Hargitay smiles along with Jayne Marie and her friends. Of course, some wore costumes that would be considered a bit problematic today.
Jayne Mansfield shows off Mickey Jr. at the Pink Palace
Jayne Mansfield, Mickey Hargitay, and Jayne Marie all looked quite happy to pose in front of the Pink Palace and show off the newest member of the family, Mickey Jr. Although, it seems that the color in this photo was added later, and someone didn't get around to finishing Jayne Marie.
The Pink Palace was the home Mansfield and Hargitay bought in 1958. Along with painting it pink — the color Mansfield made sure was associated with her in every way — they added a backyard pool shaped like a heart that matched the pink tub that rested in a very pink bathroom in the house.
Jayne Mansfield gets some sun with Jayne Marie and Mickey Jr.
Here, Jayne Mansfield, Mickey Jr., and Jayne Marie take advantage of the California sun as they relax on a blanket in the backyard. Mansfield's platinum blonde locks are perfectly coiffed as she smiles for the camera.
Meanwhile, Mickey Jr. and Jayne Marie seem more interested in the stuffed animals who have joined them. A sweet teddy bear rests on Mickey Jr.'s lap, while a monkey with a cute hat that matches their purple gloves and boots sits alone. From the looks of everyone's squinting faces, the sun may have been a little too strong.
Jayne Mansfield presents Zoltán
Jayne Mansfield became a mother for the third time when she gave birth to Zoltán Anthony Hargitay in 1960. Here, the family gathers together to celebrate the event. While Mansfield and Mickey Hargitay are looking a little tired, they are also clearly ecstatic to have a new addition to the family.
Zoltán would make headlines six years later when he and his mom visited Jungleland, where animals were trained to be in movies. During the visit, Zoltán was attacked by a lion and needed surgery. Thankfully, he healed from the event and became a set builder, with his work helping bring movies and series like "The Morning Show" to life.
Jayne Mansfield shows off baby Mariska Hargitay
It's every parent's dream that their children will outshine them. While Jayne Mansfield didn't make that an easy task for her children, her youngest daughter, Mariska Hargitay, surely succeeded in doing just that.
Here, Mansfield holds a newborn Mariska, with neither of them knowing what the world had in store for them. In just three years, Mansfield would die in a horrific crash that Hargitay would miraculously survive. Hargitay would face more tragedies in her life, but she overcame many of them, all while becoming one of the most iconic TV detectives of all time. Along the way, Hargitay would channel her mom's classic style whenever she could.
Jayne Mansfield introduces Antionio to the world
Jayne Mansfield may be leaving the hospital in this picture after having her second child in two years, but she looks good doing it. The movie star's hair and makeup, especially that eyeliner, was perfect as she was wheeled out of Cedars of Lebanon, now known as Cedars-Sinai, carrying newborn Antonio "Tony" Cimber while Mariska Hargitay, just one year old, sits on her lap.
Mansfield is surrounded by the rest of her family in the picture. Eldest daughter Jayne Marie smiles as Mickey Jr. and Zoltán Hargitay look less than enthused about having a new little brother (and from a different father), but daddy Matt Cimber is all smiles.
Jayne Mansfield plays in the sand with her kids
Wearing her favorite color and a very cool pair of boots in this picture, Jayne Mansfield spends some time playing in the sand with her three youngest kids, Zoltán, Mariska, and Antonio. The scene is set in the backyard of the Pink Palace, with the heart-shaped pool sneaking into the background.
It's hard to ignore that, aside from little Antonio, no one is really dressed for sand. Zoltán is wearing loafers, while Mariska has slip-on shoes as well, and Mansfield's boots, as stylish as they are, are surely collecting lots of sand in them. Still, the crew appears to be enjoying themselves, which is all that really matters.
Jayne Mansfield celebrates her final birthday
In a bittersweet image, Jayne Mansfield celebrated her 34th birthday in April 1967, surrounded by her loved ones and pink presents. Even her third ex-husband, Matt Cimber, joined in on the fun.
Two months later, on June 29, Mansfield would lose her life. While she was alive, she was looked at as the embodiment of the "dumb blonde" stereotype. It made sense, because that was how she presented herself in front of the cameras, but the reality was vastly different. Mansfield reportedly had a genius-level IQ, could speak five languages, and was a fantastic pianist and violin player, and her blonde bombshell look was all from a bottle – Mansfield was a natural brunette.