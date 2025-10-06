6 Times Mariska Hargitay Channeled Mom Jayne Mansfield On The Red Carpet
Mariska Hargitay, the "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" icon, has long been in the public eye, even before her long-standing role as the SVU's detective, Olivia Benson. Thanks to Hargitay's famous mother, Jayne Mansfield — actor, model, and all-around superstar in the 1950s — the actor-turned-producer was welcomed into the spotlight the day she was born. Ever since, Hargitay has not been quiet about the ways her mother has influenced her, in much more than career. Nowhere is this more evident that her red carpet looks, where the actor looks like she's practically re-wearing her celebrity parent's clothes.
In a clip from Vogue's "The Run-Through" podcast shared to TikTok, Hargitay reminisced about her mother's impeccable style, sharing that she still sees her mother's impact on the world of fashion today, "There were so many times like in the '90s when I would see Madonna and go 'That reminds me of my mom.' Recently, I think, there was a Sabrina Carpenter Vogue cover, and I was like 'Oh,'" she shared with a gasp. Hargitay went on to describe her mother's style as "being sexy and feminine and all of yourself and being a bada**." With a style like that, it's no wonder Hargitay has followed in her mother's footsteps with these looks.
Mariska Hargitay channeled her mother's love for florals in this bedazzled look
Mariska Hargitay attended the red carpet at the Tribeca Film Festival in June 2025 for the premiere of her documentary film, "My Mom Jayne," the actor's first directing role for a feature film. She stepped out in a fitted black gown with a bedazzled top that featured cutouts of flowers to match her shimmering shoulder-cape. The look was undeniably similar to her mom's Easter look, circa 1955! Jayne Mansfield adorned a similar black fitted dress with a white 3D floral effect on the bodice 70 years prior.
The SVU star looked just like Jayne Mansfield in a black satin dress
For the Gracie Awards, presented by the Alliance for Women in Media, back in June 2004, Mariska Hargitay stepped out in a simple black satin dress. The classic look was practically a copy-and-paste of her mom's satin dress from an LA event in August 1957! Both women's dresses featured the same fabric and the Sabrina neckline that made them oh so alike. Jayne Mansfield's all-black look laid the groundwork for her daughter's red-carpet attire almost 50 years later.
This sheer look was a total throwback for the actor
Posing outside of an Entertainment Industry Foundation event in 2002, Mariska Hargitay wore a brown dress with a sheer detail on the bodice. The see-through piece that accented Hargitay's collarbone was a statement piece similar to that of Jayne Mansfield's sheer sleeves and neckline look. The '50s style that Mansfield wears is evidence of Hargitay's description of her mother's style as "sexy and feminine" and was mirrored in the brown spin that the actor takes on the look.
The sweeping curls of this look were just so Mansfield
For the 2004 SAG Awards, Mariska Hargitay styled her hair in a vintage-inspired look, featuring small waves gelled into the sides of her pixie hair and a primary set of fixed sweeping curls near her glowing expression. The retro look gave fans a peek at the actor's beautiful similarity to her mother, who frequently featured the very same style in her hair. Side-by-side, the images highlight Hargitay's striking resemblance to her mom and probable inspiration for her look.
In all white, shimmering looks, the mom/daughter duo are a perfect pair
Mariska Hargitay strutted this look on the amfAR gala in May 2025. Her look showcased a bedazzled set of straps and a white fitted gown. The style was likely a nod to her mother's look from almost 70 years before. In October 1956, Jayne Mansfield posed in a significantly similar dress. Her look, for the premiere of the film "Giant", boasted the halter style neckline, white color, and silver accents that her daughter would later flaunt. The two even hit the same pose!
Fitted bodice and dripping in diamonds, Hargitay takes inspo from mom
Breaking the trend of the fashion disaster that was the 2025 Emmys, Mariska Hargitay attended in a total Hollywood flashback look, with a red velvet dress and diamonds to match. The actor stunned in a gown with a structured, corset-like top. The fitted bodice look mirrored Jayne Mansfield's '50s style that featured a textured corset top. The mom/daughter duo even matched their jewelry to one another with large diamond-studded earrings. To top it off, Hargitay and Mansfield posed with hair swept over one shoulder, rich with curls.