6 Times Mariska Hargitay Channeled Mom Jayne Mansfield On The Red Carpet

Mariska Hargitay, the "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" icon, has long been in the public eye, even before her long-standing role as the SVU's detective, Olivia Benson. Thanks to Hargitay's famous mother, Jayne Mansfield — actor, model, and all-around superstar in the 1950s — the actor-turned-producer was welcomed into the spotlight the day she was born. Ever since, Hargitay has not been quiet about the ways her mother has influenced her, in much more than career. Nowhere is this more evident that her red carpet looks, where the actor looks like she's practically re-wearing her celebrity parent's clothes.

In a clip from Vogue's "The Run-Through" podcast shared to TikTok, Hargitay reminisced about her mother's impeccable style, sharing that she still sees her mother's impact on the world of fashion today, "There were so many times like in the '90s when I would see Madonna and go 'That reminds me of my mom.' Recently, I think, there was a Sabrina Carpenter Vogue cover, and I was like 'Oh,'" she shared with a gasp. Hargitay went on to describe her mother's style as "being sexy and feminine and all of yourself and being a bada**." With a style like that, it's no wonder Hargitay has followed in her mother's footsteps with these looks.