Shania Twain's Wigs Are Fabulous — But What's Her Natural Hair Color?
Shania Twain's most stunning fashion moments from the '90s still inspire us, but these days, the country icon's fans are even more enamored by her hairstyle choices. Twain stepped out with long auburn locks for the 2026 Academy of Country Music Awards on May 17 (above). The singer hosted the event this year, and she made sure to look the part in a glittering silver gown, which showed off her new shade. Twain released a statement in April 2026 expressing her excitement at being chosen as the host, enthusing, "It's such an honor to be part of this incredible night celebrating country music's biggest stars, especially with so many talented women leading nominations this year. I can't wait to welcome all of the fans and artists out for this unforgettable night," (via People).
With all the different hair colors and styles the "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" hitmaker has sported over the years, it's easy to forget what her natural hair color actually looks like. For those who have no recollection of what it is, Twain is a brunette, and back in the 1990s and early 2000s, she proudly embraced her dark strands. However, the Grammy winner dished to People in 2024 that she often wears wigs in her natural shade to ward off bad hair days. "I probably have 10 natural wigs that are my natural hair," Twain shared. "Then I have 10 color wigs. I don't have a ton. Twenty is not bad." She also noted that her light pink wig was her go-to at the time, quipping that it was giving people a preview of her future self. "It's the closest to what I will look like when I'm completely gray," the singer joked.
Shania Twain is ready to experiment with her hair color more than ever
In May 2024, Shania Twain underwent a stunning transformation, exchanging her brown locks for pink strands as part of a cover shoot for Haute Living. The country star posted a snap of the look on Instagram, captioning it, "Expect me to be coloring my hair, doing what I dare in Vegas, sorry not sorry!!" The "That Don't Impress Me Much" hitmaker looked so different that the photograph even sparked plastic surgery rumors, despite Shania Twain previously claiming she'd never go under the knife.
The Grammy winner hinted to E! News in April 2023 that fans should expect some more drastic hair transformations in the future. "Over the years, I have had many different styles. I'm playing more with color right now and I'm enjoying that because I'm going gray," Twain noted. "As I go gray, I'm like, 'I might as well toy around with different colors." She even suggested that she might start changing her hair color weekly, reasoning, "Why not? I'll have an empty palette. I'm experimenting with that."
During an interview with Today, earlier that same year, Twain explained how she's learning to embrace aging instead of fearing it. "I need to start enjoying aging, and enjoying all that comes with that" the country star acknowledged. "I feel great in my own skin. I can look in the mirror with the lights on. I'm still loving that experience."