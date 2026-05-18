Shania Twain's Wigs Are Fabulous — But What's Her Natural Hair Color?

Shania Twain's most stunning fashion moments from the '90s still inspire us, but these days, the country icon's fans are even more enamored by her hairstyle choices. Twain stepped out with long auburn locks for the 2026 Academy of Country Music Awards on May 17 (above). The singer hosted the event this year, and she made sure to look the part in a glittering silver gown, which showed off her new shade. Twain released a statement in April 2026 expressing her excitement at being chosen as the host, enthusing, "It's such an honor to be part of this incredible night celebrating country music's biggest stars, especially with so many talented women leading nominations this year. I can't wait to welcome all of the fans and artists out for this unforgettable night," (via People).

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With all the different hair colors and styles the "Man! I Feel Like a Woman!" hitmaker has sported over the years, it's easy to forget what her natural hair color actually looks like. For those who have no recollection of what it is, Twain is a brunette, and back in the 1990s and early 2000s, she proudly embraced her dark strands. However, the Grammy winner dished to People in 2024 that she often wears wigs in her natural shade to ward off bad hair days. "I probably have 10 natural wigs that are my natural hair," Twain shared. "Then I have 10 color wigs. I don't have a ton. Twenty is not bad." She also noted that her light pink wig was her go-to at the time, quipping that it was giving people a preview of her future self. "It's the closest to what I will look like when I'm completely gray," the singer joked.