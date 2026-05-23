Ashton Kutcher's Twin Lives A Normal Life Out Of The Spotlight

People may know a lot about the life of Ashton Kutcher, but some fans might have missed that Ashton has a twin brother, Michael Kutcher. In fact, Michael said on the "Koncrete" podcast in 2019 that his parents didn't find out they were having twins until two hours before Michael and Ashton were born. Michael was born five minutes after Ashton on February 7, 1978, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Michael said in the podcast interview that he had to stay in the hospital for a month after birth because he was not breathing properly and was severely underweight. "They didn't know if I would survive, but you know, I kept fighting," he said. Michael was diagnosed at 3 with cerebral palsy, a lifelong neurological disorder that affects his vision, hearing, and speech, and causes some muscle weakness in his right side. Before he became an adult, Michael also received a heart transplant, after his heart grew four times too big, and had two further open heart surgeries after getting blood clots.

Ashton and Michael went on to live two very different lives. While Ashton became an actor, Michael moved up the ranks at Transamerica, a life insurance and retirement company, and, as of writing, is a business development strategist there (per LinkedIn). Michael is also a Cerebral Palsy Foundation spokesperson, a husband, and a father to three children. Michael's first child, Jackson Kutcher, was born in 2004, and in 2019, Michael revealed to US Weekly that he had married a woman with two children of her own.