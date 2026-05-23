Feud Rumors About Tina Louise & The Gilligan's Island Cast Have Persisted For Decades

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Even though Tina Louise had a lengthy career both before and after "Gilligan's Island," her performance as Ginger remains the beloved actor's most iconic role. However, Louise doesn't appear to have cozy memories of the show. Just like Harry Potter and his friends can't say "Voldemort," a 2025 interview in The New York Times revealed that the actor has a similar taboo about mentioning her work on the hit TV series. Given this aversion, it's hardly surprising that longstanding rumors persist about friction between Louise and the rest of her castmates.

Reports of tension between Louise and Dawn Wells, who played Mary Ann, are as old as the show itself. This was mostly due to a fandom that felt they could only pin their loyalties on one of the two women. However, back in 1967, Wells refuted this idea, insisting that she and Louise actually had a strong bond. When Dawn Wells died, 53 years later, Tina Louise revealed how she really felt about her former co-star. "Nothing is more important than family, and she was family," the actor informed the New York Post. "She will always be remembered." Surprisingly, these heartfelt words were complicated by a comment that Wells made in 2016.

"We're not enemies, but we're not close," she admitted to Forbes, noting that Louise hadn't shown up to support her when she performed onstage in her longtime home of New York. Still, Wells had praise for her as a performer. "She was wonderful. I don't think you could have cast anyone better," the actor acknowledged to Outsider (via Remind magazine).